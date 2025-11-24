Springboard to Design Launches $150,000 Fundraising Campaign

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway is set to welcome its next generation of groundbreaking designers through Springboard to Design, a tuition-free, immersive week-long program that empowers high school students from diverse communities to explore careers in theater design through workshops, mentorship, and exclusive Broadway experiences.

Springboard to Design (SB2D) is presented by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn. Through hands-on workshops, seminars, and access to Broadway and off-Broadway productions, students will explore set, costume, lighting, projection, sound and make-up design under the mentorship of award-winning theatre professionals.

With a fundraising goal of $150,000, Springboard to Design invites supporters to contribute to this vital initiative. Supporters can deepen their impact by joining one of Springboard to Design's sponsorship tiers: Design Visionary ($25,000), Innovation Partner ($15,000), Design Advocate ($10,000), or Creative Collaborator ($5,000). Each tier offers meaningful recognition and opportunities to directly support emerging designers. Those interested in sponsorship can reach out to us at https://springboardtodesign.com. Donations can be made online at https://givebutter.com/Cs4A3U or by mailing a check to Producer Hub, 315 West 39th Street, Suite 103, New York, NY 10018. Please specify “Design Action: SB2D” in the memo line.

Despite ongoing conversations about equity, American theatre design continues to experience significant racial and gender disparities. Young creatives who are female, queer, or part of the global majority still face limited access to training and professional opportunities. Currently, only 33% of designers identify as female, 66% as male, and just 1% as gender diverse.

Springboard to Design is helping shift this landscape. Among its alumni, 74% are people of color—demonstrating the program’s commitment to expanding creative pathways for historically underrepresented communities. Alumni identify as 45% female, 26% male, and 30% gender diverse. Racially, the alumni community includes 30.4% Black, 22.8% White, 18.5% Latinx, 14.1% Asian, and 14.1% Indigenous designers.

This rich diversity enhances every aspect of the program, from classroom discussions to final design projects, ensuring that multiple perspectives help shape the future of theater design. Springboard to Design’s alumni come from 17 U.S. states and four international regions. As the program continues to grow, Springboard to Design remains committed to expanding its reach even further by actively encouraging students from every corner of the country to apply and helping ensure that the next generation of theater designers reflects the full breadth of lived experience in our communities.

Tony Award-winning designer and Design Action co-founder, Clint Ramos, emphasizes the program’s mission: “The future of theater design depends on nurturing diverse voices early on — this program is about unlocking potential that might otherwise be overlooked.” His dedication reflects the urgency of creating equitable opportunities for all aspiring designers.

David Zinn, Tony Award-winning designer and Design Action co-founder, adds, “Springboard to Design provides a high-quality entry point for young designers from communities historically excluded from the field. Our free program gives students the training and career mentorship that are essential for long-term success.” Zinn continues, “By creating an educational pipeline with no financial barrier, Springboard to Design is shaping a more inclusive and innovative future for design.”

Visit SpringboardtoDesign.com to apply and learn more.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Program Dates: July 19–25, 2026

Location: In 2026, the program will be back in The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab housed in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (NYC)

Cost: FREE — including tuition, housing, and supplies

Eligibility: SB2D was created as an opportunity for underrepresented high school students, including students who have limited or no access to theatre. Current high school seniors graduating in the spring of 2026 are eligible.

Eligible international students are welcome to apply.

Application Opened: September 15, 2025

Application Deadline: January 15, 2026

The application includes:

● A few short essays

● A brief introduction video

● One original piece of artwork

● A $25 application fee (fee waivers available upon request). *The fee goes directly back into the program to help keep the experience free for students. If the fee is a concern, requesting a waiver is quick and easy.





