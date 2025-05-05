Sonja Kostich to Step Down as President and Executive Director of Baryshnikov Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sonja Kostich will step down as President and Executive Director of Baryshnikov Arts to become the Executive Director of Houston Ballet beginning August 2025. Ms. Kostich will remain in her position until July 31, 2025.



In nearly three years with the organization, Ms. Kostich, working in tandem with Mr. Baryshnikov and the Board of Directors, achieved post-pandemic financial and operational stability, expanded opportunities for a wide range of artists, and brought in new and diverse audiences and partners to witness and participate in the company’s important mission and programming.



Mr. Baryshnikov said: “I truly appreciate Sonja’s dedication to the mission of Baryshnikov Arts and her sound financial direction during her tenure with us. On behalf of myself and the staff at BA, I wish her all the best in her new venture at Houston Ballet.”



Dave Hattem, Board Chair said: “Sonja has done a terrific job at Baryshnikov Arts and will always be a part of our family. Our Board wishes her much success in her new adventure.”



“I am deeply grateful to Misha, our Board, staff, and everyone in this incredible community for their support and contribution, resulting in a thriving Baryshnikov Arts,” said Ms. Kostich. “The artist is at the heart and soul of the organization, and Misha leads the way with his beautiful and important vision.”



Baryshnikov Arts, founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is rooted in the belief that artists hold irreplaceable roles in our world by shaping perspectives, offering new approaches, and initiating crucial conversations in complex social, political, and cultural environments. Our mission supports artistic freedom, providing multidisciplinary artists with opportunities for creative exploration and unique artistic expression, and allowing audiences to view the world in new ways. We offer performance and commissioning opportunities, artist residencies, rentals, and more.



