Sharks And Shows Revealed For Broadway Shark Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Jar Studios and Stage Door Network: The Theatrical Search Engine have revealed the new musicals selected to pitch their shows in the upcoming "Broadway Shark Tank." This event provides a unique opportunity for Broadway musical writing teams to put their original musical to a panel of industry experts. This evening aims to provide an opportunity for exciting new works to be discovered and eventually make an important impact in future Broadway seasons. The "Broadway Shark Tank" presentation will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on Tuesday May 6th at 8pm where selected teams will pitch their shows to the panel and the attending public. Following the presentations, attendees are encouraged to stay for a post-event networking party.

Writing teams from over 130 new works were submitted for consideration. After careful consideration, 6 shows were selected. They include: The Chef with Book by Sam Nasar and Alex Robertson, Music & Lyrics by Sam Nasar, The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904 with Book by Tyler Joseph Ellis, Music and Lyrics by Daniel Mertzlufft and Jacob Ryan Smith, E.M. Forster's "A Room with a View" with Book, Music & Lyrics by Cody Gerszewski, Here Be Dragons with Book by Michael Nicosia, Music and Lyrics by Madison Dennis, Magia with Book, Music, Lyrics by Letitia Bullard & Nathan Leitão and The TUNEabomber with Book, Music & Lyrics by John Lampe and Michael Wysong.

The Broadway Shark Tank panel will consist of prominent figures in the Broadway industry including Tony Award winning producers and theatre operators. The panel of sharks will include Tom Smedes (Bandstand, A Christmas Carol, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Michael Coco (The Shubert Organization) and Bruce Robert Harris (The Roommate, Drag the Musical, Good Night and Good Luck, John Proctor is the Villain).

Each writing team will be allowed to present a pitch no longer than 8 minutes which must include a live performance of 1 or 2 songs from their show. At the end of the evening, the audience will vote on their favorite pitch and that show will win a one year ICON membership to Open Jar Studios, providing free rehearsal space to develop their new musical. The prize is sponsored by Stage Door Foundation (the fundraising arm of Stage Door Network and the soon to be released Stage Door Pass).

"We are looking for new musicals that are fresh and present unique perspectives." said Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "I firmly believe that Broadway musicals have the ability to uplift and transform lives, and Open Jar's is proud to provide this special opportunity to support new writing teams"

Tickets to attend Broadway Shark tank as a member of the live studio audience are open to all members of the theater community, on a first come first served basis. To attend Broadway Shark Tank, Please RSVP at www.OpenJarStudios.com/free-events​​​​​​​

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby





