Seoulful Productions Launches New Program KOREAN WRITERS LAB

Seoulful Productions is launching a pilot program, KOREAN WRITERS LAB. The program will support four writers - Nina Ki, Chris Yejin, Seayoung Yim, and Jeena Yi - in the development and/or creation of new dramatic work. The inaugural cohort will begin meeting bi-weekly, starting in June 2025.

KWL is designed for writers and generative artists who identify as members of the Korean diaspora. The lab itself aims to become a cornerstone of Seoulful Production's mission to celebrate and support new generations of Korean storytellers. While the program provides a communal and artistic space for Korean diasporic writers, it is broadly open and supportive of all styles, themes, and content. All KWL members will be selected annually, and receive support during a four-month period where they will share new work in progress.

"This is a great opportunity for writers to be in a company of peers who share their cultural background and lived experience of being Korean. It is valuable to have a space where heritage doesn't have to be explained as it shows in the work," shares KWL Program Manager Zoë Kim. "This pilot program will inform how to develop a writer's group that can nourish and support Korean diasporic storytellers."

"I'm very excited to be a part of this program, and support this community of Korean dramatic writers," says KWL Facilitator and Writer Nina Ki. "While there are commonalities in how we all identify, I think there is so much rich nuance in the ways that we connect to our shared heritage, and how our diverse perspectives show up in our artistry and work."

