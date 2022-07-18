Second Stage Theater Promotes Laura DiLorenzo to Chief Marketing Officer







Second Stage Theater has announced that Laura DiLorenzo, who was serving as the organization's Director of Marketing & Communications, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer.

DiLorenzo has been the Director of Marketing & Communications at Second Stage Theater for 12 years during which time she stewarded the organization's marketing and communications strategy through the acquisition of Broadway's Hayes Theater in 2017. Under her leadership, Second Stage has broken sales records in both subscriptions and single tickets and undergone a comprehensive brand refresh. DiLorenzo has led the marketing of over fifty Second Stage productions both on and off Broadway including the Tony nominated Broadway productions of Lobby Hero and Clyde's, the Off-Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, and most recently, the 2022 Tony Award-winning Take Me Out.

Prior to her work at Second Stage, DiLorenzo was on the Business Leadership team at Momentum Worldwide, where she managed American Express Entertainment Access within sports, fashion and performing arts across the country. She spent 6 years as the Associate Director of Marketing at New York City Opera at Lincoln Center. In addition, she has held marketing roles at Richard Frankel Productions (Broadway: The Producers, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Off Broadway: Stomp). A native of Hartford, CT her career began at Hartford Stage and The Bushnell.

"Second Stage has been my professional home for over a decade, and I am honored to have been named to this new position," said Ms. DiLorenzo. "Promoting live events is both deeply rewarding and endlessly challenging and I am proud of what we've been able to accomplish across the many verticals of marketing. In an ever-changing landscape, my focus is on fostering best in class creative work and showcasing our unique brand."

"Laura has been an indispensable member of Second Stage for close to 13 years and has been instrumental in the company's success during that time," said President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "Second Stage has experienced a sustained period of expansion in the past decade, including the purchase and opening of our Broadway home, The Hayes Theater, a robust and growing presence on social media, and a faithful community of subscribers, all of which has greatly benefited from Laura's expertise. Laura approaches her myriad of responsibilities - whether it's creating a video for a gala honoree or tirelessly working to keep Second Stage visible through the Broadway shutdown - with professionalism, creativity, and an unflappable demeanor, and we are extremely lucky to have her."

"Laura has exercised remarkable skill under constant pressure with incredible talent, from the Hayes Opening to navigating the impact of the pandemic," said Executive Director Khady Kamara. "During her time at Second Stage, Laura has made incredible strides in growing the organization's earned revenue streams, with both subscriptions and single ticket sales having grown substantially. Additionally, Laura has carefully built and nurtured wonderful teams to support this organization and is a deeply valued leader."

Second Stage Theater recently announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season which includes the highly anticipated Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winner BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton, which will run at the Hayes Theater this Fall. Tony Award-nominee Bess Wohl will return to the Tony Kiser Theater this Fall with the New York premiere of CAMP SIEGFRIED, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. Spring 2023 will see the Broadway premiere of Larissa Fasthorse's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, directed by Rachel Chavkin at the Hayes Theater. With this production, Ms. FastHorse will be the first female Native American playwright produced on Broadway.

Second Stage 2022 TONY AWARDS

Second Stage Theater won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play Revival (Take Me Out) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson won for Best Featured Actor in a Play (Take Me Out).

In total, Second Stage received 9 2022 Tony Award nominations; 4 for Take Me Out by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis (Best Play Revival, Best Featured Actor in a Play - Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Best Featured Actor in a Play - Michael Oberholtzer, Best Featured Actor in a Play - Jesse Williams), and 5 for Clyde's by Lynn Nottage and directed by Kate Whoriskey (Best New Play, Best Featured Actor in a Play - Ron Cephas Jones, Best Featured Actress in a Play - Uzo Aduba, Best Featured Actress in a Play - Kara Young, Best Costume Design of a Play - Jennifer Moeller).

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage Theater operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American Playwrights. Second Stage's first season on Broadway at The Hayes Theater included Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman (Tony nominee for Best Revival of Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry) and Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Among Second Stage's 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 160 citations include two 2022 Tony Awards for Take Me Out (Best Revival of a Play; Best Featured Actor in a Play, Jesse Tyler Ferguson), six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 17 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" to showcase the work of up and coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs. In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named "The Little Theater" and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com.