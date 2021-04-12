Scott Irgang, Ryan Conway and Carl Pasbjerg to Take Part in 'Reopening Broadway & Beyond: An On Point Panel Discussion'







Industry panelists Scott Irgang (Director of Labor Relations for The Broadway League), Ryan Conway (2nd Vice President of The Off-Broadway League; President of Architect Theatrical-General Managers for Broadway's West Side Story, Off-Broadway's Rock of Ages), and Carl Pasbjerg (Managing Partner of Alchemy Production Group-Manager and Co-Producer of the Broadway, Toronto, West End, Australia, and touring productions of Come From Away) will discuss how to get shows and audiences back into our theaters in New York and nationwide.

Moderated by Tony Award-winning Commercial Theatrical Producer and EAG Council Member Margot Astrachan (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder-Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards; Diana: A New Musical-heading to Netflix prior to Broadway).

All proceeds from this event will go to support the charitable programs of EAG for NYC's performing artists in need.

Margot Astrachan is a Tony Award-winning Commercial Theatrical Producer. Broadway: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), The Realistic Joneses, Nice Work If You Can Get It, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Tours: the National & Australian tours of Ghost the Musical, Concert: the only staged version of the James Goldman / Stephen Sondheim Evening Primrose. She was the American Artistic Director of the Jermyn Street Theatre in London, and The Kings Head Theatre in London, and has had over 30 years' experience producing special events for Arts Organizations. Particular interest in new work and has produced Developmental Labs of two new musicals within this past year. She is Vice-Chair of The New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF), Director of: the Transport Group, League of Professional Theatre Women, Episcopal Actors' Guild, Theatre Board of the Kaufman Cultural Center, Alumni & Friends of La Guardia High School, and American Friends of the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Ms. Astrachan is a member of APAP, NAMT, The Broadway League, The Dramatists Guild, British American Business, and BAFTA. She is a graduate of CTI (The Commercial Theatre Institute).

Ryan Conway: After overseeing the general management division of Davenport Theatrical Enterprises from 2014-2019, Ryan Conway now proudly serves as President and owner of ARCHITECT THEATRICAL. As a general manager, Architect Theatrical currently oversees the 2020 revival of West Side Story and the Off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages. Previous select productions include: Spring Awakening (2016 Broadway revival), Once On This Island (2017 Broadway revival) and Gettin' The Band Back Together. Off-Broadway he has managed Avenue Q, Daddy Long Legs, #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment, Clinton The Musical, and Trip of Love. Prior to working as a general manager Ryan worked in commercial theatre in New York City as a company manager for some of Broadway's biggest shows, including Mamma Mia!, Billy Elliot, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and Macbeth. He graduated from DePaul University in Chicago, IL where he studied Performing Arts Management and Music. Ryan is a proud member of the Broadway League and the Vice President of the Off-Broadway League.

SCOTT IRGANG is the Director of Labor Relations for The Broadway League and an attorney. He is responsible for overseeing the negotiation and daily application of 17 collective bargaining agreements, supporting League members and interacting with all Broadway unions. Prior to his arrival on Broadway, Scott was the Vice President of Labor Relations & Employee Engagement at Pitney Bowes, a 100-year-old global company with over 15,000 employees. At PB, Scott focused on employee relations, policy, culture and employee engagement. Collective bargaining, Personal Branding and Presentation Skills are his passions and he has lectured to numerous Chambers of Commerce, Trade associations and Employment conferences. Scott has trained, coached or educated over 100,000 professionals across the US. Scott is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Industrial & Labor Relations and the Buffalo School of Law & Jurisprudence. He has assisted companies and organizations in 46 different states, negotiated hundreds of union contracts and dealt with thousands of labor-related issues. Trivia about Scott: 1) He has been to all 50 states; 2) He has a sandwich named after him at a Westchester County, NY Diner and 3) He has punched Joe Frazier, heavyweight boxing champion of the world, in the stomach...and lived to talk about it.

Carl Pasbjerg is Managing Partner of Alchemy Production Group (APG), a theatrical management and production company, and is currently managing and co-producing the Broadway, Toronto, West End, Australia and Touring productions of Come From Away, as well as co-producing Thomas John - Celebrity Psychic Medium in Las Vegas. Other APG Broadway, Off-Broadway and Touring productions include: Rocktopia, Celebrity Autobiography, In Transit, Alton Brown - Eat Your Science, Doctor Zhivago, The Illusionists (2014-2019 Broadway Engagements), Rockin' Road To Dublin, Dee Snider's Rock and Roll Christmas Tale, First Date, Memphis (Broadway, West End and North American Tour), A Christmas Story - The Musical, Donny & Marie - A Broadway Christmas, Guys and Dolls, Magic Mike Live - Australia, Off-Broadway's Lucky Guy, and Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends Live on tour. Upcoming: A Sign Of The Times, Other World, Accidental Heroes, Marie, Life and Trust, and Trading Places. APG has consulted on, developed and managed many live stage productions in Las Vegas including productions of Magic Mike Live, Rock of Ages, Absinthe, Jersey Boys, Mat Franco - Magic Reinvented Nightly, Paul Zerdin - Mouthing Off, and Puppet Up.

DETAILS:

When: Monday, April 19, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. (EDT)

Where: Online via Zoom

Tickets: $0-$25, available at ticketstripe.com/eag-reopening-theatre-panel