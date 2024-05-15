Sarah Ruhl's BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Now Available From TCG Books

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Becky Nurse of Salem by Sarah Ruhl has now been published from TCG Books. This play is a wry, innovative reckoning with the legacy of the Salem witch trials from one of America’s foremost playwrights.

Becky Nurse is an outspoken, sharp-witted tour guide at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft who’s just trying to get by in post-Obama America. She’s also the descendant of Rebecca Nurse, who was infamously executed for witchcraft in 1692—but things have changed for women since then…haven’t they? After losing her job for calling out The Crucible in front of schoolkids, Becky visits a local witch for help. One spell leads to another, and then everything really goes off the rails. A darkly comic play about a woman coming to terms with her family’s legacy and finding her voice in the “lock her up” era.

Sarah Ruhl is a playwright, poet, and essayist. Her plays include In the Next Room: or the vibrator play (Pulitzer Prize finalist); The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Susan Smith Blackburn Prize); Passion Play (PEN/Laura Pels Award); Letters from Max (based on the book of the same title, with Max Ritvo); and Eurydice, named one of the best productions of the last twenty-five years by the New York Times, and made into an opera for The Metropolitan Opera. Her books include Smile: A Memoir, 100 Essays I Don’t Have Time to Write, and Love Poems in Quarantine. She is the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Grant. She currently teaches at the Geffen School of Drama at Yale University. She lives in Brooklyn with her family.

