Samuel J. Friedman Health Center Exam Room Donated to Tovah Feldshuh Fund

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, in recognition of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the Entertainment Community Fund dedicated a room at The Samuel J. Freidman Health Center for the Performing Arts to the Feldshuh Fund for Women’s Health. Created by Tovah Feldshuh in 2023 in celebration of her 50-year career on Broadway, the Feldshuh Fund for Women’s Health recently surpassed $220,000 in donations since launching in June 2023.

Notable attendees at the dedication included Carolee Carmello, Katie Couric, Kevin McCollum, Ms. Feldshuh’s agents for the last four decades, and doctors from The Health Center for the Performing Arts as guests celebrated this milestone alongside Ms. Feldshuh. To download photos, click here.

The Feldshuh Fund is dedicated to early detection of ovarian and all reproductive cancers and will help uninsured women who work in entertainment access gynecological services at The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. In addition, the Fund will not only subsidize the cost of doctor’s visits but procedures as well, with lab work donated. To support, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/tovah.

As Feldshuh shared, “Ovarian and reproductive cancers do not wait for the final curtain. If they are not diagnosed soon enough, they, in fact, become the final curtain. They do not pause while we chase the next audition or open the next show. Early detection can mean the difference between a future full of possibilities and one cut tragically short. That is why the Feldshuh Fund exists. I look forward to continuing to raise money and advocate for early detection, which is critical for ovarian and reproductive cancer diagnoses. I am honored to work alongside the Entertainment Community Fund on this life-saving initiative. To save a life is to save a universe.”

The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, a program of the Entertainment Community Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors, is conveniently located in the heart of Times Square. The Friedman Health Center offers primary and specialty care (including podiatry and sports medicine) and accepts most insurance plans, including commercial insurances, several Marketplace/Exchange plans, Medicare and Workers’ Compensation. To learn more about The Health Center, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/HealthCenter.

ABOUT Tovah Feldshuh

Tovah Feldshuh, who celebrates more than 50 years on Broadway, is a six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee, four-time winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, The Helen Hayes and the Theater World Awards and has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. She is the creator and founder of The Feldshuh Fund for Women’s Health for early detection of ovarian and all reproductive cancers. (Entertainmentcommunity.org/Tovah.) In addition to Rosie Brice in Funny Girl, her multi-decade career on Broadway has given us indelible performances in the title roles of Yentl, Golda’s Balcony and Irena’s Vow, as well as in Cyrano, Rodgers & Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Saravá, Lend Me a Tenor and the trapeze-swinging Berthe in Stephen Schwartz’s Pippin. Her extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include portrayals of Dr. Ruth Westheimer in Becoming Dr. Ruth under the baton of Scott Schwartz, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Los Angeles premiere of Sisters in Law directed by Patricia McGregor. TV audiences know her from the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This, where she plays the hot Russian mother of ‘Hot Rabbi’ Adam Brody. She has just completed filming the one-hour dramatic series for Peacock entitled M.I.A. (Missing in Action). You may also recall Ms. Feldshuh from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead, Law & Order, Salvation, Scenes from a Marriage and the historic mini-series Holocaust. Her film credits include Tuner opposite Dustin Hoffman, which debuted at the International Toronto Film Festival September 2025, Armageddon Time opposite Anthony Hopkins, Kissing Jessica Stein where she won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Satellite Award from the Foreign Press, A Walk on the Moon, Brewster’s Millions, Just My Luck, Daniel, The Idolmaker, Clifford and Golda’s Balcony: The Film. Tovah has filled venues all over the world with her celebrated concerts, having completed sold-out runs at Delray and Pompano in the last few years with Aging is Optional (Cause G-d I Hope it is!) followed by Tovah is LEONA! where she portrays the infamous Leona Helmsley. She returns in January 2026 to do nine performances of her signature concert Tovah: Out of her Mind! Her award-winning memoir Lilyville: Mother, Daughter and Other Roles I’ve Played was #1 in Parent-Child Relationships on Amazon. Her new CD Aging Is Optional, the DVD documentary of The Journey to Golda’s Balcony and the CD of Tovah: Out of her Mind are all available at www.tovahfeldshuh.com. Follow Tovah’s travels on Instagram: @Tovahfeld





