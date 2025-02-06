STAGE DOOR PASS Social Network for Theater Fans Set to Launch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Door Network, in partnership with Stage Write Software, will launch STAGE DOOR PASS, a social network for theater lovers. Revolutionizing the way theatre fans engage with the shows and the artists they love, this platform is the only space where fans can track attendance, rate and review shows, upload photos/videos, and interact with the theatre artists from their favorite shows. Stage Door Pass is seeking a limited number of serious theatre fans to become Founding Members of the platform, which will open to the public in April 2025. Founding members will gain early access to the pass and be among the first to track attendance and engage with shows and theatre artists, helping to shape the experience for other theatre fans around the world.



Designed and built by the Stage Write Software team trusted by over 150,000 theatres around the world, STAGE DOOR PASS provides the ultimate theatre tracking platform with many groundbreaking features:



● Stage Door Passport: Collect digital Passport stamps for every show attended, creating a unique visual record of your theatrical adventures.

● Souvenir Video: Mark your attendance at a performance and receive a FREE customized souvenir video – the ultimate “bragging rights” video to share on social media.

● Engage with Artists - Users can Interact with favorite artists by sending them a Round of Applause, Standing Ovation, or even a receive video or text messages.

● Rate & Review: Share your thoughts with the Stage Door Pass community by writing mini-reviews and giving star ratings to each show.

● Top 10 Lists: Curate your all-time favorite performances, actors, or productions and share them with friends and followers.

● Share Memories: Upload photos, videos, ticket stubs, playbills from each outing to build a rich, multimedia record of your experiences.

● Earn Badges: Earn your way to top ranks with frequent theatre attendance badges and become a top reviewer.

● Every Show Can Be Featured. Stage Door Pass exists to document any theatrical experience – not just Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Every show can be featured (professional, amateur or educational).



Founding Membership of STAGE DOOR PASS will take launch during BroadwayCon 2025, where attendees will learn about the Stage Door Pass and have the opportunity to visit the booth to get a first look at the platform’s features and functionality. Visitors to the Stage Door Pass booth will also have the opportunity to win prizes and apply to become a Founding Member, as well as engage with special sneak-peek content exclusive to BroadwayCon attendees.



STAGE DOOR PASS Founding Members will play a vital role in shaping the experience for the broader public. Founding Members should be highly motivated, frequent theatre-goers who love to share their theatre experiences and to help us shape the experience for the broader public. Interested individuals can apply for a Founding Membership at: https://www.stagedoorpass.com/



“We are so thrilled to be sharing this platform to celebrate all the many shows and artists that bring immense joy to me and millions of others,” said Mike Wheeler, CEO of Stage Door Pass and Stage Door Network.



“STAGE DOOR PASS is more than just a platform; it’s a community designed to celebrate live theatre and to revolutionize the interaction with artists in an interactive way,” said Jeff Whiting, President of Stage Door Pass and Stage Door Network. “We’re inviting theater lovers to join us in shaping this exciting new space.”



As part of its mission to make theatre more accessible and engaging, the Stage Door Foundation has ensured that the platform is free to use, opening its doors to audiences from all walks of life. Whether you’re a Broadway regular or attending your first show, STAGE DOOR PASS brings the theatre world to your fingertips.



Comments





