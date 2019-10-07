SDC Launches 4th Season Of Screen-to-Screen Series Featuring Rebecca Taichman and More

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the theatrical Union that represents over 4,000 professional stage directors and choreographers kicks off their 4th season of Screen-to-Screen, an exclusive program for SDC Associate Members working in academia on October 7th. This year students will be offered a rare glimpse into the process of directing a world premiere as they meet Rebecca Taichman, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, and Mike Donahue. Through video conferencing, these special behind-the-scenes conversations bring professional artists into the classroom to connect today's renowned directors and choreographers with tomorrow's.

"I had the privilege of being the first Screen-to-Screen guest in October, 2016," states SDC President Pam MacKinnon. "Since that time this important program has become a highly anticipated annual event for our Members in academia and their students. As a working director and Artistic Director at American Conservatory Theater (ACT), it is an honor to meet future generations of directors and choreographers across multiple educational institutions and share my insights and experience as a professional in this exciting field."

Students from across the country will engage in moderated and interactive conversations with interplay between students and these award winning directors and choreographers. In addition, screen to screen offers an opportunity for aspiring artists to exchange perspectives with one another.

Monday, October 7: Rebecca Taichman on Staging Indecent

Rebecca Taichman won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play, an Obie Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Indecent. Ms. Taichman has directed on and Off Broadway, new plays, classics, musicals, and opera. She is a resident director at The Roundabout Theatre in NYC, a Henry Crown Fellow at The Aspen Institute, and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

Monday, October 28: Pirronne Yousefzadeh on Staging Spring Break DOS MIL QUINCE

Pirronne Yousefzadeh is a director, writer, and educator, and was recently appointed Associate Artistic Director and Director of Engagement at Geva Theatre Center. Additionally, Ms. Yousefzadeh is a founding member of Maia Directors, a consulting group for artists and organizations engaging with stories from the Middle East and beyond. She received her M.F.A. in Directing from Columbia University, where she was a Shubert Presidential Fellow and Matthews Fellowship recipient.

Thursday, November 7: Mike Donahue on staging Phoebe in Winter

Mike Donahue's credits include world premiere of Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride; Jen Silverman's Phoebe in Winter and The Hunters. Mr. Donahue is recipient of a Fulbright to Berlin, the Drama League Fall Fellowship, The Boris Sagal Fellowship at Williamstown, winner of the Joe A. Callaway Award from the SDC Foundation for Georgia McBride, and was the artistic director of the Yale Summer Cabaret for two seasons. Mike is a graduate of Harvard University and the Yale School of Drama.

Past participants include May Adrales, Rachel Chavkin, Graciela Daniele, Davis McCallum, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Robert O'Hara, Leigh Silverman, and Michael Wilson. Participating schools have included Brown University/Trinity Rep, Carnegie Mellon University, Case Western University, Central Washington University, Cornell University, Ithaca College, Lafayette College, Loyola University Chicago, Randolph-Macon College, Roosevelt University/Chicago College of Performing Arts, Stephen F. Austin State University, University of Alabama, U.C.L.A., University of Maine at Machias, University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theatre, University of Northern Iowa, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Webster University.

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Its mission is to foster a national community by protecting the rights, health, and livelihoods of all its Members; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities, while educating the current and future generations about the role of directors and choreographers; and providing effective administrative, negotiating, and contractual support.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You