RWS Entertainment Group Announces Career Advancement Program for Next Generation of Professionals in the Arts

RWS Entertainment Group, a New York-based, full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences worldwide, announced today the launch of an innovative new program, RWS IGNITES. This first-of-its-kind program will provide career development and educational opportunities for the next generation of performers, musicians, technicians, and professionals.

At the company's headquarters in New York and at several participating universities across the country, RWS IGNITES will focus on educational and professional growth, offering a range of activities and programming across many aspects of the entertainment industry. This will include auditions, workshops, and seminars for performers, musicians, technicians, and designers as well as internships in casting, design, wardrobe, props, entertainment management, marketing, writing and arranging, direction and choreography, and business development. RWS IGNITES will be at no cost to university participants, with RWS covering the expenses in full to allow the next generation the opportunity to focus on their careers.

"Having started RWS Entertainment Group out of my apartment living room at the age of 22, the advice and mentorship I received when breaking into the entertainment industry was life-changing," said RWS CEO and Founder Ryan Stana. "I'm so excited to pay that experience forward through the RWS IGNITES program and inspire the next generation of those pursuing a career in the many avenues of the entertainment industry."

RWS IGNITES creates a continuous thread through every level of professional development for participants, from school and audition preparation, to internships, to opportunities for RWS alumni throughout their careers. Starting with a college outreach program that launched in the fall of 2019 - with a nationwide tour continuing through spring 2020 - at top schools for musical theatre, dance, design and technical, and music, RWS IGNITES will provide students access to a multitude of seminars and masterclasses. They will learn from award-winning casting directors, technical experts, designers, and producers from RWS on a variety of topics, and will also be able to participate in on-campus auditions or interviews as they prepare to enter the industry.

In a thoughtful redesign of the internship program, RWS IGNITES will host speakers series, lunch and learns, and a variety of special projects for an all-encompassing experience. New internship offerings will be available in Casting, Design, Wardrobe, Props, Production Management, Marketing, Writing and Arranging, Directing and Choreography, Business Development, and more.

For performers already in the midst of their careers, the existing ArtistConnect series will continue to connect RWS alumni with top industry professionals through moderated Q&A sessions. Industry Day auditions also allow alumni to present their work in front of a panel of top theatrical agents and casting directors. Throughout the history of this established program, many performers have signed with agents and gone on to careers on Broadway, and to lead other sectors of the entertainment industry.

From student to alumni, RWS Entertainment Group is committed to fostering arts professionals in all stages of their careers. The RWS IGNITES program will ensure that the next generation of arts professionals is well-equipped with the skills and experiences needed to take their careers to the next level. These expanded offerings are just one facet of the variety of experiences, programs, and productions that make RWS the premier provider of entertainment and events.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You