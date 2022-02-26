Public Relations Professional Ariel Hyatt to Host Free Event About Women in the Music Business







To kick off Women's History Month, Ariel Hyatt and Neeta Ragoowansi will host a webinar featuring an up-close and personal chat about the music business, being women in the music business and how I got here. The event is free, but you must RSVP here. The webinar will occur on Thursday, March 3 at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

Here's the official invite from organizer Tom Truitt

The event organizer Tom Truitt writes, "I am thrilled to present this dream team pair of certified music business rockstars. They have both accomplished a lot and have a lot to share about their respective lives and careers. This one is not to be missed!present this dream team pair of certified music business rockstars. They have both accomplished a lot and have a lot to share about their respective lives and careers. This one is not to be missed!"

Ariel Hyatt is one of the industry's most widely known and respected Public Relations executives. She runs Cyber PR in NYC and helps steer publicity and PR for A-list clients throughout the industry. She has authored five best-selling books including Music Success in 9 Weeks, Cyber PR For Musicians, and the crowdfunded Crowdstart.

Neeta Ragoowansi is simply the busiest executive in the entire music industry. She is currently the Senior Counsel, Legal & Business Affairs at Global Citizen. This role uniquely defines her career in that she has a track record of combining her big heart, big brain, and finely tuned business acumen to improve the world as a whole (not just the music industry). And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the great work she has done for the industry.