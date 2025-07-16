Project Admission Selects Carl Thomas To Spearhead Reimagination of Digital Ticketing Fan Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Project Admission - the industry's leading ticketing technology platform - has retained industry expert Carl Thomas to help accelerate the company's growth aimed at providing clients across the live sports and entertainment spectrum with proprietary tools that are boosting revenue streams and seamless fan experiences.

Thomas, who most recently helped lead worldwide behemoth ASM Global's sales and platform development, in his new role will support Project Admission's ambitious effort to further expand its unique footprint across sports and live entertainment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carl to the Project Admission team," said Stephen Glicken, CEO and co-founder of Project Admission. "His unparalleled insight and proven leadership in navigating complex business landscapes align perfectly with our mission to innovate and simplify the way tickets are bought, sold and experienced."

Project Admission, via its integration with North America's major ticketing companies, is the first and only resource able to provide clients across the live entertainment sector with additional tools, features and functionality ranging from enterprise-level ticket management across multiple venues to premium sales to customized group offers. Further setting the platform apart is its ability to provide a single, unified cart for multiple events regardless of the ticketing system.

As senior strategic advisor, Thomas will support Project Admission's continued growth by advising on market expansion, partnership development and revenue strategy. His guidance comes at a time when the company is deepening its footprint across sports, live entertainment and broader ticketing ecosystems to provide enterprise-level offerings to key stakeholders in travel, touring properties and event discovery verticals. Thomas said, "This is a great opportunity, and I look forward to helping Project Admission continue to drive transformation, revenue growth and innovation across the sports, entertainment and technology sectors.

"We are uniquely positioned to elevate the status quo while providing a seamless and elegant user experience for fans, event promoters and venues."

Prior to his ASM Global tenure, Thomas served as CRO of Hookit (now owned by Two Circles), CEO of X-1 Audio, CMO and CRO of Tickets.com, and senior vice president at Universal Studios. He has engineered more than $500 million in strategic partnerships and scaling organizations in high-growth and start-up environments.





