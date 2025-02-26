Playing on Air Reveals New Leadership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Playing on Air Board of Directors has announced Joshua Kahan Brody as Artistic Director and Garlia Cornelia Jones as Associate Artistic Director & Creative Producer. This new leadership announcement for the 13 year old organization comes on the heels of its latest season launch in December 2024.

Since its founding in 2012, Playing on Air has produced new and commissioned short plays by celebrated playwrights, including Lynn Nottage, David Ives, Dominique Morisseau, John Patrick Shanley, Aurin Squire and Rajiv Joseph. These plays, featuring performances by actors including, Brian Cox, Eisa Davis, Adam Driver, Audra McDonald, Jason Dirden and Marisa Tomei have reached audiences worldwide through the power of audio storytelling.

The New York Times said “...Browsing through the selection feels like diving to a treasure chest and picking out whatever jewel suits your fancy for that day.”

Inspired by the simplicity of storytelling that she was seeing in developmental readings she attended as a veteran theatre producer, Claudia Catania founded Playing on Air as a way for people around the globe to hear powerful new plays, where the actor’s voice alone manifests the entire world of the play. Playing on Air has been supported by The Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Axe-Houghton Foundation.

"Playing on Air has hit the jackpot! I couldn't feel luckier -- with Joshua Kahan Brody and Garlia Cornelia Jones partnering as Artistic Director and Producer, POA is in accomplished hands. Creative, skilled, complementary, and bursting with smart ideas, they will make stunning strides in the world of audio theater entertainment. I’m totally psyched to listen in and enjoy as this next era unfolds.” says Catania.

Comments





