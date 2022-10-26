Photos: The Horton Foote Prize Awarded to Christina Anderson







On Monday night, The Horton Foote Prize held their first in person ceremony since 2018 honoring Christina Anderson, the 2022 winner. Pulitzer Prize winning playwrights and Ms. Anderson's former teachers and mentors, Paula Vogel and Lynn Nottage, presented Christina with $50,000 and a limited edition of Keith Carter's iconic photograph of Horton Foote. Also presented at this year's ceremony, the inaugural Horton Foote Prize Gratitude Gift, awarded to Theatre Gap Initiative, and accepted by Founder & Artistic Director Corey Mitchell.

Additional speakers at this year's ceremony included The Horton Foote Prize Founder & Executive Director Mari Marchbanks, Administrative Director Val Brea Ross, and actress Amelia Workman.

In the ripple, the wave that carried me home Tony-nominated playwright Christina Anderson brings us a poignant, transporting, and quietly subversive story of racial justice, political legacy, and family forgiveness. Janice's childhood was steeped in her parents' activism as they fought for the integration of public swimming pools in 1960s Kansas and taught scores of Black children to swim. But Janice later steps away from her parents' politics and starts her own life and family far away-until she's pressed into speaking at a ceremony honoring her father. the ripple, the wave that carried me home is a moving exploration of a family's response to injustice and a daughter's reckoning with her political inheritance.

Awarded since 2010, the biennial prize recognizes excellence in American theatre, and is named in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. Each Prize year prominent professional theatres throughout the country are invited to submit a newly produced or an unproduced play, with unproduced works slated for an upcoming premiere production. After a national reading committee narrows the field, ensuring that each script receives multiple blind readings, a selection committee reads and selects the top finalists to be presented to the judges.

The Horton Foote Prize is founded and funded by the Greg and Mari Marchbanks Family Foundation of Austin, Texas.