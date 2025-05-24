 tracking pixel
Photos: NAAP Gala Celebrating 50th Anniversary of A CHORUS LINE

The evening took place on May 18.

By: May. 24, 2025
National Asian Artists Project(NAAP)(Baayork Lee, Executive Artistic Director), whose mission of “showcasing the work of Asian-American theatre artists through performance, outreach and educational programming” held its 2025 Gala Benefit on Sunday, May 18 at The Golden Unicorn (18 East Broadway @ Catherine Street). 

“At The Corner of Chinatown and Broadway”–“Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line honoring the role of “Connie Wong,” was directed by the original “Connie Wong” Baayork Lee, with music direction by Matt Lowy, Dan Pardo and Bobby Weil.

The evening featured special guest performers Avionce Hoyles, Diane Phelan, Herman Sebek and Yuka Takara, the award-winning Theatre Club from P.S. 124, and the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus. The evening also included a salute to all the Connie Wong’s from across the nation and around the world, including Susan Ancheta, Sarah Chiu, Francine Espiritu, Jolina Javier, Catherine Ricafort McCreary, Karin Kawamoto, Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Cynthia Onrubia, Suzen Kukana Murakoshi, Yuka Takara, Bella Villanueva, Janet Wong, Jessica Wu, andSusan Zaguirre. 

Photo Credit: Eric Bondoc Photography

Lucy Kan, Baayork Lee, Victor Kan

Alan Muraoka, Baayork Lee

Diane Phelan

Raymond Wong, Janice Lee Wong, Baayork Lee, Lina Lew Woo, Peggy Chin

Donna McKechnie and Baayork Lee

Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee, Stephen Eng

Baayork Lee with the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus

Jason Ma, Ali Ewoldt, Christine Toy Johnson, Jaygee Macapugay

Lori Tan Chin and Baayork Lee

Mo Rocha, Baayork Lee, Alex Dadourian

Baayork Lee and "Connie Wong" Honorees

Baayork Lee and "Connie Wong" Honorees

