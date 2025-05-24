Photos: NAAP Gala Celebrating 50th Anniversary of A CHORUS LINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Asian Artists Project(NAAP)(Baayork Lee, Executive Artistic Director), whose mission of “showcasing the work of Asian-American theatre artists through performance, outreach and educational programming” held its 2025 Gala Benefit on Sunday, May 18 at The Golden Unicorn (18 East Broadway @ Catherine Street).

“At The Corner of Chinatown and Broadway”–“Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line honoring the role of “Connie Wong,” was directed by the original “Connie Wong” Baayork Lee, with music direction by Matt Lowy, Dan Pardo and Bobby Weil.

The evening featured special guest performers Avionce Hoyles, Diane Phelan, Herman Sebek and Yuka Takara, the award-winning Theatre Club from P.S. 124, and the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus. The evening also included a salute to all the Connie Wong’s from across the nation and around the world, including Susan Ancheta, Sarah Chiu, Francine Espiritu, Jolina Javier, Catherine Ricafort McCreary, Karin Kawamoto, Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Cynthia Onrubia, Suzen Kukana Murakoshi, Yuka Takara, Bella Villanueva, Janet Wong, Jessica Wu, andSusan Zaguirre.

Lucy Kan, Baayork Lee, Victor Kan

