Photos: Joy Woods Surprises Students At Broadway Artists Alliance

On Friday, August 18th, Joy Woods surprised students at Broadway Artists Alliance with a visit. While starring as Louise in the Broadway revival of Steven Sondheim’s Gypsy–a performance for which she earned her first Tony nomination–Woods reflected on her journey in a Q&A. See photos here!

Woods’ career also includes Middle Allie in The Notebook–for which her performance of “My Days” brought critical acclaim and internet obsession–Chiffon and later Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway, and Catherine Parr in Six.

Woods recounted her experience with the 2025 Tony Awards, from her nomination during a peaceful, pancake breakfast, to the convergence of excitement and the “worst heart palpitations” during the ceremony itself. Woods stressed that it is the show and not the acclaim that motivates her.





