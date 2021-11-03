Photos: Erin Markey, Erik Lochtefeld & More Rehearse for Industry Reading of KAREN DALTON







Karen Dalton, a play with music written by Evan Enderle, will receive an industry reading tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 3:00pm at The Flea's Siggy Theater (20 Thomas Street), directed by Portia Krieger (Fun Home) with live guitar and banjo accompaniment.

Leading the cast of Karen Dalton is Erin Markey in the titular role, who is also joined by Erik Lochtefeld, Evangeline Young, Drama Desk Award nominee Will Connolly, and Bryce Michael Wood.

Check out rehearsals photos below!

Bob Dylan's "favorite singer" was a hero on the folk music scene who died thinking she was a failure... only to become a sensation after her passing. From the Village revolution of the '60s to her deathbed in the '90s (and through a collection of iconic tunes from the American folk songbook), we unravel the fascinating mystery of Karen Dalton.

"We had our original reading on March 12, 2020, in what was possibly one of the last pieces of live theater performed before the shutdown. I am so excited to be bringing this back, this time with beloved New York performer Erin Markey leading us as Karen," said producer Megan Doyle. Creston Whittington continued "Karen Dalton is having a resurgence of sorts, with a critically acclaimed documentary on her life having just been released. Our hope is that this play will help solidify her legacy for a new generation."