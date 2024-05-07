Photos: Entertainment Community Fund Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Looking Ahead

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Looking Ahead program that supports young entertainment professionals and their families across the country. To commemorate, the Fund hosted an intimate celebration in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, April 20, for its program members and supporters.

See photos below!



With strong attention rightfully focused on the treatment of child actors in the entertainment industry, Looking Ahead’s work as a resource and safe space is crucial to young performers.



Founded in 2003-- in partnership between the Entertainment Community Fund and SAG-AFTRA-- the Looking Ahead program was created to support child actors and their families as they navigate the well-publicized challenges inherent to a life in the industry. For two decades, Looking Ahead has focused on the mental health and wellness of young people working in entertainment.

Looking Ahead provides numerous services including counseling provided by licensed clinical social workers; social, community service and leadership activities to help youth develop a sense of self that includes, and extends beyond, their identities as industry professionals; and training for casts, crews, production staff, talent relations departments and other adults who work with minors on set, to create environments that are supportive to the overall well-being and development of children and adolescents.

Actor and Looking Ahead Advisory Council member Christy Carlson Romano hosted the April 20 event, and attendees were riveted by personal stories shared by two Looking Ahead members: one alum and one current member of the program. Their stories spoke of how Looking Ahead provides a safe, consistent, and warm environment for them to weather the impacts of life’s obstacles. In addition, a certificate of recognition was presented to the program for 20 years of work from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s office.

“All of us at Looking Ahead are honored to do this work and support young performers and their families. It’s especially meaningful to get recognition from the City of Los Angeles, given this is where the program began. Thank you everyone who has been a part of Looking Ahead and to all who joined us to celebrate 20 years!” shared Christopher Smith, Director of Looking Ahead.



Looking Ahead 20th Anniversary

