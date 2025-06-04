Photos: Broadway’s ROMEO + JULIET Hosts Puppy-Filled R+R Event for Industry Colleagues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier today, members of the Broadway community were invited to enjoy a lighthearted afternoon of relaxation and celebration courtesy of this season’s Tony-nominated revival of ROMEO + JULIET. Check out photos from the event!

Held at Studio Seaview, the event offered industry guests a chance to unwind with iced coffee, boozy ice cream, and adorable, adoptable puppies provided in partnership with North Shore Animal League. The gathering gave attendees a moment to soak up the sunshine, toast the close of an extraordinary Broadway season, and, for some, consider expanding their families with a new furry friend.

The casual celebration also marked a historic milestone: this production of ROMEO + JULIET is the first in Broadway history to receive a Tony nomination in any category.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Comments

