Photo Coverage: Savion Glover Premieres S.G Chorus and Reaches a Worldwide Audience Through Retter Entertainment

Although Covid-19 has impacted the arts in myriad negative ways, no one can deny the unexpected innovative opportunities for learning it has also created. Through Zoom, dancers can now train with teachers they only ever dreamed of working with previously!

Retter Entertainment has been making these dreams become reality with its Friday Broadway Intensive Series. Each Friday, Thommie Retter has been hosting a cavalcade of talent from several Broadway shows. The guest artist teaches choreography from the show, and then further shares their knowledge with the sessions' students in a talkback.

While this entire series has been wildly successful thus far, no one was prepared for the amazing workshop on Friday, September 4th! Savion Glover taught his first Zoom class and premiered his newest work, entitled: the S.G. Chorus.

Over 300 people participated in this gem of an event from all over the world. Savion taught an energizing class that included not only his awesome tap dance stylings, but also provided inspirational lessons that guaranteed education, enlightenment and fun for all in attendance!

With one of his young protégés, Ahadu Chase, aka, "the future", accompanying him on percussion, Savion shared an inclusive class for dancers and non-dancers alike - encouraging everyone to listen and explore new ways to hear rhythms.

The attendees were also treated to an up close and personal side of Savion, as he demonstrated his love and passion for dance. No doubt about it, Savion's first Zoom class was a triumph for all involved!

Here's a list of the master class teachers (and the shows they represented) that Retter Entertainment students have had the pleasure of learning from so far: Larry Saperstein from Disney's High School Musical the Musical the Series; Hope Brooks from Hamilton; Brittany Nicholas from Mean Girls, Giuseppe Bausilio from Hamilton, Aladdin and Newsies; Aaron Kaburick from Something Rotten; Trent Kowalik from Billy Elliot the Musical; Hayley Podschun from Hairspray; Amanda LaMotte from Matilda; Sarah Meahl from Kiss Me Kate and Hello Dolly; Brendon Stimson from West Side Story; Thommie Retter from Billy Elliot the Musical; Tessa Alves from BeetleJuice; Aubrey Cheek from 42nd Street; Jen Perry from Kinky Boots; C.K. Edwards from Frozen; Lauralyn McClelland from SpongeBob Squarepants - and, most recently, Marcea Lane from Michael Jackson's Thriller music video!

