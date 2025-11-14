Open Jar Studios and The Stage Door Foundation Launch New Initiative Supporting Artists in Need

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Jar Studios is launching a partnership with the not-for-profit Stage Door Foundation to launch GIVE A LITTLE, an initiative designed to uplift and empower artists in need by providing free studio space to pursue their creative work.

Modeled after the familiar "leave-a-penny, take-a-penny" concept, GIVE A LITTLE invites members of the arts community and our friends to contribute studio time for others-helping to "pay it forward" one hour at a time. Each week, the program will make 10 fully paid hours of rehearsal space available for artists who could use a helping hand in developing their craft, rehearsing a project, or nurturing new ideas.

"Artists pour so much of themselves into creating work that inspires others," said Jeff Whiting, Owner of Open Jar Studios. "With GIVE A LITTLE, we're offering a way for our community to support one another in a tangible, meaningful way - ensuring that creativity can continue to thrive, no matter the financial circumstances."

The Stage Door Foundation-a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and celebrating theatre artists-will serve as the fiscal partner for the initiative, helping to identify and distribute these hours to artists in need.

"The Foundation's mission has always been about access and opportunity," said Whiting. "GIVE A LITTLE is a perfect example of how small acts of generosity can make a lasting impact on someone's artistic journey."

Those interested in contributing an hour-or multiple hours-of studio space can do so at https://www.openjarstudios.com/give-a-little.

Starting January 2026, artists can apply for a free hour of studio time through the GIVE A LITTLE program at the same portal.

