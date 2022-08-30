Open Jar Studios Acquires Theatrical Printing Service BWAY PRINTING







Open Jar Studios announced today that it has acquired the theatrical printing company Bway Printing, bringing additional theatrical resources to the popular Broadway rehearsal venue. Bway Printing is a boutique printing service, catering to the unique printing needs of the Broadway community, specializing in printing scripts and scores, hand-delivered for Broadway rehearsals at an affordable price.

"We are so honored to be able to add this remarkable printing service to our operation," said Open Jar Studios Owner Jeff Whiting, "The ability to offer the specialized printing service that Bway Printing has perfected goes hand in hand with our mission to support the ongoing creation of art. We are very proud to be able to offer this essential service to the Broadway community."

Founded by Broadway Stage Manager Michael Rico Cohen (Mrs. Doubtfire, Be More Chill, A Bronx Tale) in 2017, Bway Printing has become the most well-respected and reliable service provider for theatrical printing needs, with credits including The Music Man, KPOP, Leopoldstadt, Funny Girl, A Strange Loop, Into the Woods, Moulin Rouge!, SIX, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter, Devil Wears Prada, Phantom of the Opera, Beetlejuice, Tina, Ain't Too Proud, American Utopia, Caroline or Change, Anastasia, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Inheritance, Jersey Boys, Beautiful, Boys In The Band, Come From Away, Chicken and Biscuits, Frozen, Be More Chill, Mean Girls, Prom, and many more.

"There is such a high demand for this service," said Bway Printing Founder, Cohen, "and it was becoming impossible to keep up with demand at our prior capacity. I'm thrilled that the dynamic team at Open Jar will be able to offer the same attention to detail that is required to maintain this unique service, and who can also support the management of these services on a larger scale. I can say with great confidence that Bway Printing clients will still receive the same great service and the same great product, but the only difference is that it won't be my hands doing the work."

Founded in 2019, Open Jar Studios is home to the largest column-free rehearsal studios in New York City, making it the ideal location for rehearsals of productions of all sizes. It's 22 column-free studios across 50,000 square feet of space are frequently home to many Broadway rehearsals and development workshops, including Moulin Rouge!, Devil Wears Prada, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Lion King, SIX, The Music Man, Book of Mormon, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, and many more. During the pandemic, the studios were transformed into a PPE factory staffed entirely of individuals from the Broadway community to fabricate hospital gowns for the NYC Public hospitals at the height of the pandemic, as The Broadway Relief Project.

The Bway Printing operation, which will now be housed at Open Jar Studios (48th and Broadway), will continue to offer the boutique printing services, ensuring that carefully formatted scripts and scores (already stuffed in binders), and replacement pages, can be hand-delivered to all rehearsal studios and management offices within Manhattan. Now, with this acquisition, the operation can grow exponentially to meet the quickly growing demand for scripts and scores and make a greater impact on the Broadway community.

For more information, or to place an order, go to www.bwayprinting.com or call 212-460-5077.