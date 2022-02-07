One Week Until REFLEX Is Available To Stream







There's one week left until the virtual streaming premiere of REFLEX, the new show from visual and sound artist and juggler Jay Gilligan. Beginning February 14, all thirteen performances of REFLEX through February 19 will offer digital livestream tickets for $20. Livestream tickets are now on sale at reflexshow.com.



REFLEX is a unique theatrical experience that builds an unlikely but beautiful relationship between the ambition of space exploration and the art of juggling. Jay Gilligan interweaves fascinating accounts of the Voyager Mission, Carl Sagan, and the Golden Record with spectacular experimental juggling sequences and stories from his 37-year career as he looks for his own place in the history of his craft. Through object manipulation techniques ranging from the ancient to the avant garde, Jay creates stunning soundscapes and vivid images that stir the sense of cosmic connection within all of us.

Can't wait a week? Experience the world premiere production of REFLEX in person now through February 19 at Mitu580 (580 Sackett St) in Brooklyn, NY. In-person tickets are $40: reflexshow.com.

