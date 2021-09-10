November Christine, Carmel Dean and Madeline Myers Announced as Recipients of the Sixth Annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award.







Ziegfeld Club, Inc., one of New York City's first performing arts charities to benefit women, is thrilled to announce November Christine, Carmel Dean and Madeline Myers as the 2021 recipients of the sixth annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. These prestigious grants, given to promising female musical theater composers, are presented in partnership with New York Stage and Film. Past recipients of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award include the composers Masi Asare, Julianne Wick Davis, Anna K. Jacobs, Rona Sidiqqui and Shaina Taub.

The Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, with grants in the amount of $5,000, aims to celebrate emerging female composers or composer/lyricists who compellingly demonstrate outstanding artistic promise in musical theater composing.

"In a break from past practice, we decided this year to recognize the achievements of the three finalists from last year's award process," said Ziegfeld Club Executive Director Laurie Sanderson. "Our decision to confer this year's award on three composers reflects the tremendous depth of talent among the community of female composers and lyricists."

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Ziegfeld Club," said Chris Burney, Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film. "The annual support of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award is very meaningful to the recipient. As theatres reopen, it is very exciting the committee agreed to support three incredible composers this year."