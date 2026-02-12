BTC Reveals 2026 Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Recipients

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BTC and Broadway stage manager and producer Cody Renard Richard has revealed the next cohort of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program. The program is dedicated to building a bridge into the industry for emerging theatrical leaders of color working behind the scenes.

This year’s recipients include Andrés Agustín Barrera (University of California, Los Angeles), Anica Acuña (Columbia University School of the Arts), Cianon Jones (University of Iowa), Darius Knight Evans (Boston University), Gavin D. Pak (David Geffen School of Drama at Yale), Kaitlyn "KD" Dorsey (Howard University), Mar'Iaha White (Southern Methodist University), Parker Essex Hardy (David Geffen School of Drama at Yale), Saray Rodríguez Hernández (University of Evansville), and Vera Alonzo (University of Michigan).

Each student will receive a financial grant of $10,000, mentorship through various online seminars focusing on community building, leadership, and social justice, and an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to meet with mentors and experience Broadway and New York’s theater scene in person.

Cody Renard Richard states, “We are very excited to embark on this journey

with the new scholars! Each of them possess the skill, drive and compassion that

we look for in our students. As we enter our 6th year of the program, our mission remains the same -- to give these students the tools and access that they might not be able to receive in their own communities. I'm so thrilled to continue to partner with Black Theatre Coalition to support these 10 incredible individuals."

Over the years, the program has awarded nearly $500,000 to 55 students from 31 different universities. Past Scholars from the program are now working across the industry on Broadway in shows like Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Maybe Happy Ending, A Wonderful World, Buena Vista Social Club, Our Town, Hamilton, Hadestown, Hell’s Kitchen, and Disney’s Aladdin, on tour with Tina Turner: The Tina Turner Musical, and across the country at Regional Theatres like Utah Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Lincoln Center Theater, and The Public Theater.

The program is supported by the Jeffrey Seller Family Foundation, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, The Miranda Family Fund, Tiger Baron Foundation, Kevin McCollum, Thomas Kail, Junkyard Dogs, Jenny Steingart, EJF Philanthropies, Cordelia Persen, and Jill Furman. The Jeffrey Seller Family Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids serve as lead sponsors.

This year’s selection committee featured prominent theatrical professionals and leaders including Richard, Tom Andre Bardwell, Jhanaë Bonnick, Yang-Yang Chen, Ann James, Zhailon Levingston, Tina McCartney, Kenneth McGee, Timothy Oliver Reid, and program manager Nzinga Williams. For additional information, please visit crrscholarship.com.





