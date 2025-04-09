NewYorkRep and Sea Dog Rising Launch 'Curtain Rising' Play Development Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of New York’s most dedicated non-profit theater companies, NewYorkRep and Sea Dog Theater, are joining forces to launch Curtain Rising, a play development initiative committed to fostering bold new voices in playwriting.

Recipients of the Curtain Rising grant are given a creative team, a financial stipend, and an opportunity to develop and present their work before an audience at the Curtain Rising Festival on Saturday, April 26 at 3PM at Sea Dog Theater at St. George's Episcopal Church (209 E. 16th Street, NYC). An award reception will follow the presentation. For reservations and information, visit here.

The recipients of the inaugural Curtain Rising grant are Laura Darrell for her play Oregon, and PJ O’Neal for his play Stinger. Laura Darrell’s Oregon follows three generations of women as they navigate end-of-life care for their 88-year-old matriarch, confronting the emotional and ethical complexities of medically assisted death.

Guided by a compassionate hospice nurse, they find strength through reflection, humor, and love in the face of impending loss. PJ O’Neal’s Stinger tells the story of a formerly incarcerated and renowned chef who sets out to coach high school dropouts in his restaurant. He must navigate newfound fame, family, childhood trauma, and the horrors of mass incarceration, all the while posing as a formidable mentor.

With a deep commitment to developing socially urgent, thought-provoking and perspective-challenging works, NewYorkRep and Sea Dog Theater created the Curtain Rising grant and play reading festival to provide early-stage playwrights with critical artistic and financial support. Recipients of the Curtain Rising grant receive a 29-hour AEA development workshop, with a creative team carefully chosen to bring their work to life; an opportunity to develop and ultimately present their work before an audience of industry leaders; and a financial stipend of $1500.

