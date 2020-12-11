New Streaming Platform OVERTURE+ Helps Theatre Producers and Presenters Bring Content To New Audiences







GFOUR Productions and Surfcode Technologies have launched OVERTURE+, a streaming platform and content sharing network focused on collaborative content sharing between performing arts producers and presenters.

Created in direct response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent theatre industry shutdown, OVERTURE+ allows content creators to share their performances with participating presenters who can curate a digital season featuring professional productions from around the world. Producers and presenters split revenue from ticket sales, supporting each other and expanding their reach to new audiences.

"In a world constantly fighting for content, we can finally change our thinking and address the long-held goals of cultivating new audiences, and making theatre more readily and inexpensively available," said Seth Greenleaf, OVERTURE+ co-founder.

The network launch comes off the heels of OVERTURE+'s recent partnership to livestream FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY, a fundraiser by LOCKDOWN THEATRE starring SIR Kenneth Branagh, DAME Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, DAME Maggie Smith and SIR Ian McKellen, which raised more than £300,000 for charity. Additionally, OVERTURE+'s technology has powered streams of the critically acclaimed HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING (Wilma Theater) and Marcus Roberts' UNITED WE PLAY (American Symphony Orchestra), and more than 50 other original digital productions.

The initial lineup of content library titles includes MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL starring Cindy Williams (GFOUR Productions), MY MOTHER'S JEWISH, MY FATHER'S ITALIAN, AND I'M IN THERAPY (Penny Loafer Productions), Jake Ehrenreich'S A JEW GROWS IN BROOKLYN and WINTER WONDERLAND (Jake Ehrenreich Productions), KENTUCKY! VOLUME 1 (Louisville Ballet), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS?, ERMA BOMBECK: AT Wit's End, A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A RADIO PLAY and DRACULA: A RADIO PLAY (Actors Theatre of Louisville), YESTERDAY & TODAY: THE INTERACTIVE BEATLES EXPERIENCE (Rave On Productions), HOLIDAY AT THE HOPE'S and BUTTONS' SLEEPING BEAUTY (Stages), DOUBLE TAKE (Repertory Dance Theatre and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company), Marion J. Caffey'S 3 MO' DIVAS (Theatrical Concepts Inc.), and appearances by HAPPY DAYS star Don Most in MOSTLY SWINGIN' and MIDDLETOWN (GFOUR Productions), which also stars Sandy Duncan (PETER PAN), Didi Conn (GREASE), and Adrian Zmed (GREASE 2).

OVERTURE+ is a joint venture between GFOUR Productions and Surfcode Technologies, who partnered in early 2020 when Surfcode successfully developed the PlayPlay platform to address the specific needs of theatre producers as they pivoted to digital streaming. GFOUR Productions, a Tony Award-winning producer, brings years of industry-leading experience producing on Broadway and internationally, and last month collected an additional 23 Tony nominations for their collective shows.

"This venture was completely born out of necessity," explained Matt Bemis, Surfcode founder and OVERTURE+ co-founder. "We researched existing platforms and found them lacking in terms of content security and other features that clients needed as arts presenters. With GFour's experience as producers, we refined the platform and developed new tools including live and on-demand streaming, point-of-sale integration, and state-of-the-art security features like geofencing and timed reservation expirations which help producers protect copyrighted material and meet union requirements."

Greenleaf adds, "I have never subscribed to the idea that releasing content diminishes the value of live theatre. It's never hurt concert sales to sell CDs, or even offer free music videos. Producers originally had the same concerns about cast albums, but of course those quickly became an important marketing tool for musicals. I wish it didn't take a pandemic to change our ways of thinking, but a lot of good can come from this. Imagine someone in a small town with only limited access to theatre being able to see a livestream of a production like THE INHERITANCE. That could be a life-changing event."

The OVERTURE+ corporate team includes Seth Greenleaf (Chief Executive Officer), Matt Bemis (Chief Technology Officer), Ashley Dinges (Chief Operating Officer) and Will Thibodeau (Co-Founder).

For more information and to browse the OVERTURE+ affiliate content library, visit http://overture.plus