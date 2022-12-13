New Musical ROAM to Receive Workshop and Staged Concert in Romania







Bandits Roost Entertainment has announced their new musical Roam will receive a developmental workshop and staged concert reading in Bucharest, Romania today, December 13. The staged concert performance will be held at the National University of Theatre and Film and ArtHub Bucharest.

The workshop will be held in coordination with Giuvlipen Theater Company, the Bucharest-based feminist Roma Theatre Company with its presentation directed by Giuvlipen's Mihaela Dragan.

"As the first and only independent Roma feminist theater company in Romania and one dedicated to art that reclaims our Roma cultural identity, we are thrilled to work with the Michael, Alex and Cori (the creative and producing team) to bring this exciting and important new work to life," said Dragan. "While Roma artists have produced contemporary art that represents our community in Europe, the Roma experience is still too invisible in America and it is incumbent on us to educate audiences about our rich culture and oppressive history."

Set in the world of the Romani, the show features music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen with book by Michael Dovid and additional book by Romana Isabella.

"Having an opportunity to work a score with so much vibrancy and diversity of sound has been an absolute dream come true for me," said Oyen. "I'm immensely proud and beyond excited to collaborate with awe-inspiring Roma musicians."

Described as a "contemporary fortune tale," Roam aims to be the first Broadway musical to tell a Romani story with Romani main characters.

"Our goal was to create an authentic, representative and exhilarating theatrical experience that is both specific and meaningful for the Romani community and universal and impactful in its' appeal and effect," said Dovid. "Creating a new musical that both lights their fire and ignites the spirits of audiences who see cultural commonality in them and their spark is an honor of a lifetime."

This workshop is produced by Bandits Roost Entertainment, Giuvlipen Theater Company, and in association with Bridget Elise Yingling.

For more information, please visit banditsroost.com/roam.

ABOUT BANDITS ROOT ENTERTAINMENT

Bandits Roost Entertainment is a NYC-based theater, film, video and tech development company that focuses on telling new stories from different perspectives.

ABOUT GIUVLIPEN THEATER COMPANY

Giuvlipen seeks to reclaim the art, history and cultural identity of Roma, through stories told by us, Roma artists. Giuvlipen was established in 2014 by actresses Mihaela Dragan and Zita Moldovan.