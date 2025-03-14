NYC High School Students Get Behind-The-Scenes Access to Broadway Through Broadway League Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway League’s 13th annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program concluded this season as 24 students from New York City public high schools participated in this unique behind-the-scenes career development experience. The program connects students with Broadway professionals, providing an insider’s view of the day-to-day operations of a Broadway show and introducing them to a variety of non-performance careers in the arts.

Over a two-week period (March 4-13), the selected group of students shadowed Broadway professionals in roles beyond the stage. As the only commercial theatre program of its kind, individual students with aspirations of exploring non-performance careers in the arts were paired with Broadway General Management teams, offering a comprehensive look at the many components of producing a show. Participants visited the Museum of Broadway, joined marketing and management meetings, had a private tour of the Majestic Theatre hosted by The Shubert Organization, attended rehearsals, and met with stage managers and other professionals working on each production. General Management offices participating in the program include: 101 Productions, Ltd., Bespoke Theatricals, Disney Theatrical Group, Foresight Theatrical, Namco USA, RCI Theatricals, ShowTown Theatricals, and TT Partners.

“The High School Broadway Shadowing Program opens the door for the next generation of theatre professionals,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “By providing hands-on experience and direct mentorship, we are equipping students with the knowledge and inspiration to pursue careers in the Broadway industry. We are grateful to all the participating shows and our partners at the NYC Public Schools Arts Office for helping us expand access to these invaluable opportunities.”

This year, students were partnered with 13 Broadway productions, including: Aladdin, & Juliet, Chicago, Gypsy, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, MJ, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Othello, The Book of Mormon, and The Lion King.

