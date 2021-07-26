Music Theatre International Appoints Kevin Wilson Public Relations To Handle UK and European Press







Music Theatre International (MTI) has appointed Kevin Wilson Public Relations to handle press and public relations for its UK and European operations, based out of London, with immediate effect.

MTI's London office oversees the UK and European markets on behalf of its global organisation, typically licensing over 5,000 productions a year across its catalogue of more than 400 titles, to schools, amateur societies, and professionals, reaching audiences of more than 6 million annually.

KWPR will provide PR support surrounding acquisition and release of new works, promoting MTI's Broadway Junior series, and live events, including the annual Junior Theatre Festival (24th October at the ICC in Birmingham), and All Together Now!, a global fundraising event celebrating the return of live theatre (12th - 15th November, worldwide).

Kevin Wilson said: "KWPR is delighted to be working with Managing Director Seán Gray and his team at MTI's London office to help spread their message as they cultivate musical theatre audiences throughout the UK and across Europe.

"Over the past 25 years, KWPR has represented dozens of MTI-licensed productions, from the European premieres of Green Day's American Idiot and Dogfight to Avenue Q in the West End, and revivals of such classics as Sweeney Todd, Rent, Ragtime, Parade and Grand Hotel, to current London productions of Pippin, Starting Here, Starting Now and John & Jen.

"After an unprecedented 16-month theatre shutdown due to the pandemic, this is an exciting time with thousands of shows re-opening and being staged in every territory. We look forward to beating the drum for MTI's many initiatives to support the return of live theatre and promote its educational work."