Music Theatre International Acquires Licensing Rights To THE LITTLE BIG THINGS

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the acquisition of the Olivier Award-nominated musical, The Little Big Things.

Written by Nick Butcher, Tom Ling and Joe White, and based on the Sunday Times best-selling memoir of the same name by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is an uplifting and colourful British musical that acts as a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.



In this true story, Henry Fraser, an avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, has his life changed in an instant when a diving accident leaves him paralysed from the shoulders down. The show explores Henry's journey of emotional and physical recovery, as he grapples with the loss of his former life and learns to navigate the world in a new way. Told through the innovative use of two actors portraying Henry before and after the accident, the story highlights the contrast between his past ambitions and present realities. With the unwavering support of his close-knit family and a growing passion for art, Henry begins to rediscover himself and redefine what it means to live a fulfilling life.

Originally commissioned and produced by Michael Harrison, the show had its world premiere at @sohoplace in London's West End in September 2023, where it ran until March 2024. Critics praised the show, and the production garnered a host of four and five star reviews. The Sunday Express proclaimed it was “The show with the biggest heart in town” while WhatsOnStage commented on the “thunderous score” claiming “Nick Butcher and Tom Ling's tune-filled, exhilarating work occupies that sweet spot where pop, rock and folk compounds with theatrical bombast.”

A live capture of the West End production is currently available to stream with National Theatre at home. Further details can be found here.

Authors Nick Butcher, Tom Ling and Joe White remarked: "We're delighted to share The Little Big Things and the story of Henry Fraser and his family beyond London's West End. This is a joyous musical about human resilience and the power of accessibility, made to break down barriers, and this partnership continues that promise. The UK fell in love with this life-affirming new musical, and now we can't wait for the rest of the world to experience it.”

Michael Harrison commented: “I'm delighted that The Little Big Things is now part of the MTI catalogue. This is a musical very close to my heart. It was an honour to help bring Henry Fraser's extraordinary story to the stage, and I am so excited that more audiences will now have the opportunity to experience its heart and its humour. Most of all, I'm proud that future productions will continue to champion accessibility and representation, opening doors for performers and audiences alike.”

“It's a real privilege to announce MTI's representation of The Little Big Things, one of the most exciting, unique musicals to appear on the London stage in recent years. Who could fail to be inspired by the remarkable Henry Fraser, the artist whose memoir tells of his and his family's struggle to adapt to and cope with a life-changing accident? We are proud to bring to the world a new musical that gives two wheelchair-using actors the opportunity to play leading roles on the musical stage” said Sean Gray, Managing Director of MTI's London office.

