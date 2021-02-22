Michael Cassel Group Announces Jane Abramson to Serve as the Company's New Head of Creative Development







Australia-based theatrical producing powerhouse Michael Cassel Group, currently readying some of the highest profile international productions for their post-pandemic bows - including the Australian premiere of Hamilton and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (both now in rehearsal) and the international tour of The Lion King - as it concurrently develops its own sizable slate of original material, is expanding its global footprint into the United States with its first New York City-based hire. Jane Abramson, late of Disney Theatrical Group, will serve as the company's new Head of Creative Development.

Abramson will report to Head of Production Todd Lacy and be responsible with Mike McLeish, Director of Creative Development, for identifying, nurturing and delivering the company's many theatrical development projects. The appointment is part of the company's global expansion, focused on the creation of original, high-quality theatrical content.

Abramson joins Michael Cassel Group from Disney Theatrical Group, where she held the role of Director, Creative Development. A producer and creative executive, Abramson has spent much of the last two decades developing and managing new Broadway musicals for Disney Theatrical Group including Frozen, Aladdin, Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins and The Lion King along with regional, international, and developmental productions of Hercules, Freaky Friday, The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Shakespeare in Love, Aida, Tarzan, Peter and the Starcatcher, High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast.

"New York City is arguably the theater capital of the world, and this was a move we knew we had to get right." said Michael Cassel, CEO/Producer. "Jane is one of the most accomplished creative executives working in our industry and her reputation is second-to-none. Her experience collaborating with authors, composers, directors and creative teams across the globe, combined with her experience in nurturing new work, will help accelerate our focus on creating quality theatrical entertainment. Jane's presence in New York allows us not only the opportunity to realize our work internationally but also helps put us at the center of new ideas, stories and theatrical IP."

Todd Lacy, Head of Production, said: "Jane's extensive experience in theatrical development, as well as her incredible passion for this industry, makes her an invaluable new member of our team."

On her appointment, Abramson said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Michael Cassel Group. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to build on the company's strong slate of diverse stories already in development and to collaborate with esteemed artists across the globe. I can't wait to get working with some of the world's best composers, writers and creative teams, as well as uncovering the next generation of great theatre talent."

In 2018, in collaboration with her Disney colleagues, Abramson co-founded and co-produced the landmark event Women's Day on Broadway which has now grown from an annual forum to year-round programming. Independently, Abramson co-founded the non-profit production company PenneySeal Productions and produced original plays, musicals and short films featured at the New York International Fringe Festival, Summer Play Festival and the New York Musical Theatre Festival. Abramson co-founded and serves as the Managing Director for Two Turns Theatre Company, a non-profit theatre company providing new takes on classic works in environmental settings. Abramson is a Board Member for the Prospect Theater Company and is an Industry Specialist for The Broadway League, The National Trade Association for the Broadway Theatre Industry.

The appointment is effective immediately.