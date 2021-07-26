Maestra Music, MUSE & ASTEP Partner to Create the GET TO WORK Initiative - Website Now Live







It was announced today that Maestra Music, Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) and Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP), three prominent social impact organizations within the theater industry, have joined forces to launch Get To Work, a new website now live at GetToWork.org. A collective of 19 community partners bound together by a shared desire to create equity and accessibility in the extended Broadway community, Get To Work gathers resources and action items to provide a toolkit for theater workers and fans alike who want to be part of a more inclusive future for the industry, but might not know where to start.

"As we prepare for the return of live theater, it is overwhelming to think about the hurdles we need to overcome to create a more equitable and accessible industry, so much so that one doesn't even know where to begin," Get To Work founders Georgia Stitt (Maestra Music), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (ASTEP), and Alvin Hough, Jr. (MUSE) said in a joint statement. "Within our own theater community, many smaller organizations have taken the lead by creating programs and initiatives to tackle one problem at a time. Combined, these organizations are a force, and by aggregating these resources along with other educational tools, it is our hope that people will use GetToWork.org as a destination to jumpstart their activism and help ensure a better future for the theater industry."

At launch, the Get To Work initiative includes the following partner organizations:

In addition to information on how to act via these partner organizations, the Get to Work website also includes educational resources, statistics and facts on representation in the industry, and a donation platform.

To get started, visit GetToWork.org.