Maestra Music, MUSE & ASTEP Partner to Create the GET TO WORK Initiative - Website Now Live
The Get to Work website also includes educational resources, statistics and facts on representation in the industry, and a donation platform.
It was announced today that Maestra Music, Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) and Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP), three prominent social impact organizations within the theater industry, have joined forces to launch Get To Work, a new website now live at GetToWork.org. A collective of 19 community partners bound together by a shared desire to create equity and accessibility in the extended Broadway community, Get To Work gathers resources and action items to provide a toolkit for theater workers and fans alike who want to be part of a more inclusive future for the industry, but might not know where to start.
"As we prepare for the return of live theater, it is overwhelming to think about the hurdles we need to overcome to create a more equitable and accessible industry, so much so that one doesn't even know where to begin," Get To Work founders Georgia Stitt (Maestra Music), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (ASTEP), and Alvin Hough, Jr. (MUSE) said in a joint statement. "Within our own theater community, many smaller organizations have taken the lead by creating programs and initiatives to tackle one problem at a time. Combined, these organizations are a force, and by aggregating these resources along with other educational tools, it is our hope that people will use GetToWork.org as a destination to jumpstart their activism and help ensure a better future for the theater industry."
At launch, the Get To Work initiative includes the following partner organizations:
- A BroaderWay amplifies the power of young women and femmes through the arts.
- Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)'s mission is to expand the perception of Asian American performers in order to increase their access to and representation on New York City's stages.
- Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) supports young people as they develop agency through the arts.
- Black Theater Coalition's mission is to remove the "illusion of inclusion" in the American Theatre, by building a sustainable ethical roadmap that will increase employment opportunities for Black theatre professionals.
- Black Theatre United 's mission is to help protect Black people, Black theatre, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in communities across the country and ensure the legacy of Black theatre as American culture.
- Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle systems that perpetuate racism.
- Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ) advocates for racial justice and equity by providing immediate resources, assistance, and amplification for BIPOC in the Broadway and Theatrical community at-large.
- Broadway Women's Alliance is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization for female professionals on the business side of Broadway, dedicated to fostering community and supporting women.
- Creating In Color is a meeting place for People of Color who work as musicians in the theatre, to help create greater opportunity for all of us behind the table and in the rooms where decisions are made.
- The Dramatists Guild is the national, professional membership trade association of theatre writers including playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists, established for the purpose of aiding dramatists in protecting both the artistic and economic integrity of their work.
- Invest In Access is a remote-first, non-profit organization, that is dedicated to increasing social equity for people who live with disabilities.
- The Joy-Jackson Initiative is a fresh approach to building antiracism in the theatre industry. They've developed a robust series of learning tools designed to help organizations measure their structural integrity to support and celebrate the BIPOC collaborators who enrich their spaces, with an emphasis on examining their relationships with Black and Indigenous people of color.
- The Lillys celebrates, funds, and fights for women by promoting gender and racial parity in the American theater.
- Maestra Music provides support, visibility, and community to the women who make the music in the musical theater industry.
- Musicians United for Social Equity's (MUSE) mission is to cultivate more racial equity in theatrical music departments by providing access, internships, mentorships, and support to historically marginalized people of color.
- Open Stage Project's mission is to close the gender gap in backstage and offscreen careers by educating, mentoring, and empowering young women to learn about and gain pathways to pursue careers in theater, film, and TV.
- Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) is a national community, resource hub, and solutions generator for individuals with caregiver responsibilities and institutions who strive to support them.
- Ring of Keys is an artist service organization that fosters community and visibility for musical theatre artists who self-identify as TGNC and queer women.
- SheNYC Arts supports people of marginalized genders (including cis women, trans women, and non-binary people) train for and jump-start their careers as playwrights, composers, and producers in the theater industry.
In addition to information on how to act via these partner organizations, the Get to Work website also includes educational resources, statistics and facts on representation in the industry, and a donation platform.
To get started, visit GetToWork.org.