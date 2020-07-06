Literary Managers And Dramaturgs Of The Americas Announces 202o Grant Recipients

LMDA has announced the recipients of its 2020 grants and awards programs.

The Elliott Hayes Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dramaturgy

This award recognizes excellence in dramaturgical work on a specific project over the past two years. It is named in honor of Elliott Hayes, the former dramaturg and literary manager at The Stratford Festival and a dual citizen of Canada and the USA. It has been awarded by LMDA since 1999.

The recipient of the 2020 Elliott Hayes Award is Emma Tibaldo for her exemplary leadership of the Playwrights Workshop Montréal, where she serves as Artistic and Executive Director.

Tibaldo's nominators praised her visionary, compassionate, and indefatigable leadership and innovative projects; and her nurturing of artists, projects, and communities; which have helped to make PWM a leader in developing new Canadian drama and performance.

Tibaldo receives $1,000 in recognition of her achievements.

For more information on The Elliott Hayes Award, and a list of the past recipients, please visit:

https://lmda.org/elliott-hayes-award-outstanding-achievement-dramaturgy.

The Innovation Grant

LMDA is pleased to announce the recipient of our second annual Innovation Grant, which awards $1500 to support an artist who is pushing the boundaries of dramaturgical work.

The second annual Innovation Grant has been awarded to Lojo Simon for The KISS Project: Keeping Intimacy Safe on Stage for Young Performers, a guide for theatre educators working with actors ages 10-18.

Consent has become the watchword for social and business relationships. Nowhere has this effort been more evident than in theatre, film and television, all of which have developed protocols for safe expression of intimacy on stage and screen. The KISS Project builds upon these existing foundational movements to explore consent-based practices for keeping intimacy safe on stage with young actors. A research-based report, The KISS Project summarizes the current state of consent-based theatre education and explores the potential application of best practices in intimacy choreography in educational settings. You can view the report on the LMDA website.

More details on all of these dramaturgs and their projects can be found at lmda.org.

LMDA annually gives $7,000 directly to individual dramaturgs in support of their creative projects. For more information about Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas, visit our website at http://www.lmda.org.







