Licensing House TRW Inks Slate Of Playwrights For Launch of TRWPlays Brand







Throughout 2020 Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW)'s Owner/CEO Steve Spiegel worked with Lysna Marzani, newly-appointed Executive Director of TRWPlays, to create a place where playwrights and their work are nurtured and performed. Now representing creatively gifted writers of thought provoking, contemporary, socially and culturally relevant stories, TRW Plays brings a new and growing collection of important titles for all stages of the world. The new TRWPlays collection is available for licensing worldwide at www.trwplays.com.

"Having fielded years of requests from writers, agents, schools, community and professional theatre groups regarding play properties, I always envisioned starting a play licensing division. TRW Plays houses plays featuring riveting, timely subjects from culturally diverse writers. I'm elated to appoint TRW's Lysna Marzani to the role of Executive Director of TRW Plays." - Steve Spiegel, Owner/CEO, TRW

"It's not a question of whether theatre will come back, but what it will look like when it does. Without delay and in an unprecedented fashion, TRW will ally with communities of all kinds, in an ongoing celebration of our country's wealth of perspectives and cultural diversity, in ways only live performance can. This exciting new role is an opportunity to leverage decades of experience to reset some buttons and install systems that values inclusivity." - Lysna Marzani, Executive Director, TRWPlays

Spiegel continued, "Lysna has lived the world of theatre throughout her career and is an authority on stage play licensing. One of the most highly respected executives in the industry, Lysna possesses an incredible reservoir of relationships, knowledge and experience that immediately has TRW Plays handling exciting, meaningful and inspiring titles."

Recent signings include Robert O'Hara and four of his new plays, ZOMBIE: THE AMERICAN, BARBECUE, ANTEBELLUM and MANKIND, Ken Levine (M*A*S*H, Cheers, Frasier, The Simpsons) with AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE and ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS, and Stan Zimmerman (Golden Girls, Gilmore Girls, Roseanne, The Brady Bunch Movies) with YES, VIRGINIA and RIGHT BEFORE I GO.

The TRWPlays Premiere Collection includes Kate Benson (A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN NOVEMBER ON THE BANKS OF THE GREATEST OF GREAT LAKES), Carey Crim (DISTANCE LEARNING), Adrienne Dawes (TEEN DAD), William Missouri Downs (HOW TO STEAL A PICASSO), Tyler Dwiggins (THE BINDING), Idris Goodwin (JACKED!), Michael Griffo (MATERIAL GIRLS, PROMAPOCALYPSE, VAMPIRE VALEDICTORIAN), C. Julian Jiménez (JULIO AIN'T GOIN' DOWN LIKE THAT), MJ Kaufman (SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA, SENSITIVE GUYS), Stacie Lents (COLLEGE COLORS), Rich Orloff (BLESSINGS FROM THE PANDEMIC), David Overton (THRICE UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR: A TRIPTYCH OF THREE-ACTOR TRYSTS), Douglas Post (HOWARDS END), Jonathan Rand (#HASHTAG, THE ACTS OF LIFE), Caridad Svich (RED BIKE), R. Eric Thomas (MRS. HARRISON), John Yearley (8 MINUTES, 20 SECONDS), and Don Zolidis (THE BRIGHTEST THING OR THE SQUONK PLAY, A DARK SKY FULL OF STARS).

More titles are currently in preparation for release.