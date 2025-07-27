LEGO Ideas Submission Includes Set From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new LEGO Ideas submission has captured the imagination of musical theatre fans and LEGO enthusiasts alike, with a detailed build based on The Phantom of the Opera. According to Brick Fanatics, The project recreates the legendary Paris Opera House, complete with a grand stage, box seats, rooftop access, and the eerie underground lair of the Phantom himself.

The set opens to reveal the Phantom’s secret chambers, complete with a gondola, candlelit cavern, music desk, and the iconic monkey music box. These features are more than decorative—they create an immersive play experience that allows users to reenact scenes from the musical in miniature.

LEGO Ideas is a platform where fans can submit original LEGO set concepts for potential production. Projects that receive 10,000 public votes are reviewed by the LEGO Group for possible release as official sets. The program encourages creativity and community involvement, allowing builders to turn imaginative designs into real products.

This project is one of several Phantom-themed builds gaining traction on the LEGO Ideas platform. Fans of both LEGO and Broadway have rallied around these designs, appreciating their creativity and theatrical flair. Some iterations even include kinetic elements—such as moving parts and music-box mechanisms.

Whether through ornate architecture or the Phantom’s mask printed on a minifigure, the builds strike a chord with fans who know the story well.

To read more from the article, click here.





