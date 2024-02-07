KM Jones to Direct Industry Presentation of Clé Holly's Musical FOUR

In FOUR, an ambitious manager - hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future - introduces the group to a new first violinist.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

New York Arts Professional, KM Jones, will direct New York premiere of Clé Holly's musical, FOUR, as an industry presentation.

On the heels of acclaimed runs at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and Edinburgh Fringe, Clé Holly's deeply moving musical about a string quartet facing an uncertain future will travel to New York City for a special industry presentation helmed by Ms. Jones.

FOUR, Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m. at OPEN JAR STUDIOS, 1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, New York City.

In FOUR, an ambitious manager - hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future - introduces the group to a new first violinist. This new addition forces the team to explore more than just the music. Visit https://fourtheplay.com for further details.

KM Jones

is a well-known personality in the New York arts world, with a variety of roles including producer, director, and artistic director. She champions diversity, inclusivity, LGBTQIA+ and Neuro-divergence in Theatre/Film. Previously a co-executive VP of the League of Professional Theatre Women, she now serves on the board and has held positions at revered institutions like TRU, Workshop Theatre Company, and The Actors Studio Playwrights and Directors Unit. AEA & SDC member.

Clé Holly

the award-winning playwright of FOUR -- is herself a violinist, supplying a healthy dose of verisimilitude to this acutely written drama with live music. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. She is also an Associate Producer of the GLAAD-nominated independent film "Our Son" starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Additional information about all her work can be found at www.Cle.digital.





Recommended For You