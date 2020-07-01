John Gore Organization Announces Sheila Lavu as New In-House General Counsel

The John Gore Organization has announced Sheila Lavu as the new in-house General Counsel for the Organization, effective July 1. After 7 years as General Counsel, Bob Brandon will be stepping back to a reduced work schedule and will become Counselor for the organization.

Previously serving as the Associate General Counsel for the John Gore Organization, Lavu is a graduate of Columbia University, Cornell Law School, and the Université Panthéon-Sorbonne in Paris. Lavu will provide legal, compliance, and business development advice for a diverse range of Broadway and theatre-related matters, including presenting, ticket sales, theatre operations, show editorial and marketing development, distribution of video content, corporate sponsorships, venue licensing agreements, and customer relations.

John Gore, owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization, said, "Sheila has been an integral part of the team since she first started as Associate General Counsel in 2013. Her insight, experience, and love for the theater make her the perfect person to take over this position. We're extremely proud to have her in the JGO family."

Hailing from Syracuse, New York, Sheila Lavu pursued undergraduate studies at Columbia University in part so that she could be near the buzz of Broadway and New York City's many cultural offerings. She subsequently obtained a Masters in French Cultural Studies from Columbia University in Paris, France. After earning legal degrees from both Cornell Law School and the Université Panthéon-Sorbonne in Paris, Sheila began her legal career at Shearman & Sterling LLP, where she practiced in Capital Markets and Litigation. In addition, while there, a substantial part of her work included pro bono representation of clients seeking asylum. She will always remember the first Broadway show she attended (the original Broadway production of Rent) and how it changed her life for the better.







