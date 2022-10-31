Jay Michaels Named General Manager of Rose Room Creative LLC







The Rose Room, a backroom speakeasy style nightclub complete with a vast and diverse array of performance artists is quickly becoming a New York go-to gathering area for those who call themselves bohemian and queer, recently made New York indie theatre mainstay Jay Michaels its general manager. His first order of business will be working with Rose Room's artistic director, Anthony Logan Cole on its holiday season series: Weimar Visions; a late-night adult circus that brings the best of old-world vaudeville to New York's holiday season. The intimate midtown speakeasy is hidden behind a well-known bar in the heart of the theater district and recently came BEST VENUE Runner Up and BEST NEWCOMER Runner Up in the W42ST AWARDS.

"We are thrilled to be working with Jay Michaels, who has been such a valued member of our team the past few months," Anthony Logan Cole remarked, referring to Michaels coming on board as promotional manager. Cole and Michaels worked with producer Lyle Sterne on a new musical last year, Camp Morning Wood, which garnered strong notoriety during the few months of the reopening of New York theatre.

Jay Michaels began his arts career during the original off-off Broadway movement in New York. He is co-founder (with Broadway staff member, Mary Elizabeth Micari) of Genesis Repertory, a non-profit arts & education organization named after one of the original off-off Broadway theatres. Michaels was part of the Lincoln Center tribute to Caffe Chino and the original Genesis theatre.

While Jay Michaels is known as a prominent stage director/producer and promotional executive, his past credentials also include special events assistant at the New York Daily News for projects at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Madison Square Garden; a national tour manager for Cats, Edwin Drood, and Les Miserables; television media buying associate; and senior event marketing executive for an international philanthropy producing galas and speech-writing for dignitaries including the Weisslers, the Nederlander and Shubert organizations, James Earl Jones and Hilary Clinton to name a few. He also handled promotional events for Broadway shows, Guys & Dolls (1992), Damn Yankees (1994), the Vagina Monologues (2005) and Beginnings (2018). He is a professor of communications at several universities.

The Rose Room Show is the theater district's unique, immersive, nightlife performance space that features an intimate and intoxicating experience for adult audiences. The lounge opens nightly for Cocktails and Cabaret featuring renowned vocalists and world-class magicians before transforming into the home of Weimar Visions where performances and DJs go late into the night. Weimar Visions will begin previews on November 3rd at 11:00pm and will continue through December 30th. The production features aerial, circus, and sideshow artistry in the speakeasy's intimate showroom.

The Rose Room sports some of the most unique events New York has seen in a while," Jay Michaels replied exuberantly, "I greatly look forward to helping it become a leader in the New York independent arts arena in New York ... and around the world."