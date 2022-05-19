Javier Daulte's ARE YOU THERE? A COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, DEATH AND THE SUPERNATURAL Announces Industry Reading







JBR Productions, LLC will present three industry readings (by invitation only) of Are You There?, a comedy about love, death, and the supernatural, written and directed by Javier Daulte and starring Josefina Scaro and Ben Becher. The readings will be held at Chain Theatre - Mainstage (312 West 36th Street - 3rd Floor) on Monday, May 23 at 4:00pm and Tuesday, May 24 11:00am and 4:00pm.

In the 20 years since its first production in Argentina, Javier Daulte's Are You There? has become a major success throughout Latin America, Spain, Sweden and Australia. This North American premiere production began its development with a visit by Javier Daulte to New York in 2019, and although set back by the pandemic, continued to make progress. In February 2022, the piece was presented as a work in progress version of the play at Javier Daulte's Theatre Espacio Callejon in Buenos Aires. Although performed in English, it was met with universal acclaim from an audience very familiar with the original.

Are You There? is a comedy and a love story about a New York couple, Anna and Frank, living together for the first time in a small and uncomfortable apartment. Impossibly in the chaos of moving boxes, problems with the heating and with the neighbor downstairs, there is also an invisible man, a poltergeist, who is not a bit happy about having roommates. This comedy about love and the supernatural has thrilled audiences from London to Buenos Aires as it brilliantly dissects a young couple's complete inability to control anything, particularly each other.

Bios

Javier Daulte (Playwright/Director) is a screenwriter, a playwright, and a Theater Director, who has been honored by more than eighty awards nationally and internationally. Artistic Director of the Villarroel Theatre in Barcelona, Catalunya from 2006 to 2009. His plays have transformed the theater scene in Buenos Aires and Barcelona. He teaches acting courses, seminars and playwriting in Buenos Aires, Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, Caracas, among other cities, and has participated in many different international festivals. He is an educational advisor at the School of Interpretation Eolia City of Barcelona, where his method for actors is called The Daulte Procedure. In 2011 he received the Konex Platinum Award for the best theater director of the decade.

Ray Yeates (Producer, JBR Productions) is The City Arts Officer for Dublin and a former Deputy Artistic Director of Ireland's National Theatre, The Abbey. He has worked extensively in New York living there in the 90's and he was then Artistic Director of the Chelsea Playhouse. Since returning to Ireland in 1999 and before taking up his current role he has headed up the multi award winning Axis Arts Center. He has directed or produced 150 professional productions and his work has toured to South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Poland, France, Belgium, the US and throughout Ireland and England.

Pemberley Perry (General Management) is an award winning, independent theatrical producing and general management company in New York City. PST offers a full breadth of General Management and Consulting services for plays and musicals and/or act as Executive Producers for other Producers. Perry Street provides targeted strategies to help you decide how, when, and if to go forward with your projects. We have solid relationships with marketing and advertising agencies, press reps, production and company management, casting directors and theatre owners both here in NYC and in London.

Josefina Scaro is an Argentinian actress and producer based in New York. Before moving to the US she was featured in theatre and film by established directors such as Roman Podolski, Federico Leon, Jorge Gaggero, Agustin Toscano and Claudio Tolcachir, among others. You can find examples of her work in the Argentinian streaming platforms: CINEAR and TvPublica. In the US, she has collaborated with respected directors and actors such as Clark Middleton, Ewen Bremner, Adrián Martinez, Julia Solomonoff, Ray Yeates, and Tony Torn. Josefina made her North American debut in the feature film American Thief (2021) which played in major festivals and currently streaming on Amazon Prime. She recently played the lead in the feature film Don't Look Back, premiering in the fall of 2022. In New York, she co-curates the historic Arts-space Torn Page, focusing on bringing Argentinian and Latin American culture to the community. She is currently working with the internationally celebrated Argentinian film and theater director Romina Paula.

Ben Becher is a New York born actor and has appeared Off-Broadway in Tis Pity She's A Whore (dir. Louisa Proske) and Letters To Sala (dir. Eric Nightengale) and in 2019 was cast as the MC in the immersive show Sleep No More. In London, Ben appeared in a production of Cymbeline (dir. Mike Alfreds) on Shakespeare's Globe Stage. In film you can see Ben in the Sundance Film Before You Know It, alongside Mandy Patinkin, Judith Light and Alec Baldwin, as well as starring in the feature film American Thief. Ben Co-curates the historic arts-space, Torn Page. In July 2022, Ben will collaborate on a new work with celebrated playwright and filmmaker, Romina Paula.