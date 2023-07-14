JMGC and IFT Network Form Partnership







Jay Michaels Global Communications, a worldwide service creating visibility for all forms of independent artists has formed a partnership with IFT Network, Inc. an integrated community of programs and professionals whose purpose is the development, marketing, and distribution of independent film and the creation of opportunities for independent theater, and live events.

Jay Michaels Communications and its media partners have been creating visibility for independent theater, film, music, and literature for more than two decades. Through a diverse internal multi-media platform and powerful group of media partners including Stage Whisper Podcast, ReviewFix.com, Music Makers New York., YouTube Channel I, Five Star Arts Journals, Next Stage Press, and now IFT Network, this communications organization is able to supply guaranteed coverage to hundreds of emerging artists and their productions while growing its external network of promotional sites and groups.

IFT Network offers powerful and unique services to its membership: The IFT Network Writing Room - a FREE, SAFE, virtual development space for writers to hear their scripts read; the IFT Network Agency - their marketing arm works to enhance the brand and image of independent filmmakers, theater producers, and their projects; and its flagship program: the IFT Network itself - Available now on the App and Play Stores, IFT Network streams dozens of Award Winning Independent Films, Theater & Musicals, Original Series & Shows, as well as live tapings of compelling theatrical projects.

Currently in development, the team is endeavoring to create a new paradigm in new works festivals - for live theatre and indie film.





