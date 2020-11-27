Institute for American Musical Theatre Announces 'Creators' Program







New York City's Institute for American Musical Theatre is moving forward with plans for its unique 2-year "Creators" program. Built and run by award winning lyricist-librettist Sam Carner (Island Song, Unlock'd), the new intensive and highly collaborative training will be guided by a faculty of New York theater professionals working at the highest levels of the business.

Current faculty in IAMT Creators' online program include composer-lyricist Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Scotland PA, String), composer Anna K. Jacobs (Pop, Teeth), playwright/librettist Harrison David Rivers (Five Points, Broadbend Arkansas, When Last We Flew), composer Derek Gregor (Island Song, Unlock'd), music supervisor Julie McBride (SpongeBob, Head Over Heels), music supervisor Brad Haak (Mary Poppins, Daddy Long Legs), director Marlo Hunter (American Reject, Saved By the Bell: the Musical), Troy Anthony (The River Is Me), actor-composer-lyricist-diversity dramaturg Heath Saunders (Newton's Cradle), musical director Andy Collopy (Lightning Thief).

The Institute for American Musical Theatre Creators is now accepting applications from aspiring composers, lyricists, book writers, and directors with a passion for new-work development for admission in the Fall of 2021. Additionally, IAMT Creators has opened for registration its Spring 2021 term of a la carte online classes, which include Book Writing, Structure, and Aesthetics; Music Composition; Musical Theater Lyric Writing; Freelance Artist's Manifesto and the Business of Musical Theater; Storytelling and Song Structure; and more.

"Our first term of online courses has felt like a tremendous success," said program designer and director Sam Carner, "our students have been remarkably engaged and thoughtful, and the faculty commentary in class has been as incisive, smart, and meaningful as any musical theater feedback I've ever heard. I'm proud of what we have started and can't wait to broaden our scope next fall."

Said current students Jacob Iglitzin, "I've learned an incredible amount in my online courses this past fall, both from my talented peers and from a genuinely outstanding group of instructors. My IAMT courses have significantly deepened my understanding of musical theatre dramaturgy, song form, compositional and lyric-writing techniques, and a great deal more." Added current student Patrick Swailes Caldwell, "IAMT provided me with invaluable practical tools for songwriting as well as an energizing, supportive, and creative environment to play in made up of exceptionally bright students and faculty. They genuinely care about your progress as a creator and are committed to helping you improve your craft."

Sam Carner has over 25 years of musical theater writing experience. With awards to his name including the $100,000 Kleban Prize and the Richard Rodgers Award and work that is performed regularly around the world, Carner has also taught various musical-theater-related courses at Yale, NYU, and Temple University. Andrew Drost, founder of IAMT, said of Carner, "I can't think of a better person to lead this new initiative. I've been a fan of his work for years. And, on top of his real-world creative experience and achievement he brings a solid analytical and academic know-how."

Marlo Hunter, director of the upcoming movie musical American Reject, who teaches in the program, added of Carner, "He is a true master, in study and practice, of the genre. As an artist he is uniquely adept at creating organically idiosyncratic characters who surprise us (and often themselves) with their layers and complexities. His facility with comedy, without sacrificing craft, is also a gift for any project. And the fact that he's not only an exceptional writer, but can then dissect and contemplate why certain choices work or don't work in the context of a particular moment or framing device makes him an invaluable teacher of the form."

According to Carner, "Our curriculum aims to foster individual artistic expression and collaborative exploration while also providing a solid framework and technical training in the craft of musical theater creation. We'll also be working to teach bankable skills in areas adjacent to the writing and direction of musicals, setting up our graduates with the practical abilities they need to work in the industry right away."

Said Drost, "Just as our Performance program engages Broadway professionals to teach its students in a 'learn from those who do' model, our Creators students will be learning from a remarkable group of professionals currently working in the highest levels of the business."

With its home at IAMT's new space in Washington Heights, the Creators program will offer a unique relationship with the Performance program. Writers and directors will be able to draw from a class of more than 100 student vocalists to develop their weekly work. According to Carner, "At a moment when much of new musical development takes place in academic settings, we're extending the model, giving our creators the opportunity to work with student performers from the beginning. They'll get crucial insight and distance on their work while also gaining valuable experience in working with singers."

The Institute for American Musical Theatre Creators plans to admit between 12-20 full-time students for the fall of 2021. Said Carner, "Our model will allow us to give personal attention to each artist while providing a large enough community that students can learn from a varied and diverse group of colleagues and mentors and potentially find long-term collaborators."

Current student Levin Valayil added, "I came to the program as a queer BIPOC actor wanting my voice to be heard. Without hesitation, IAMT Creators lifted that dream up to the light. I cannot say enough kind words about Sam Carner and the team around him. After just one semester I feel confident enough to compose, use Finale, and create an outline for a musical theater book. That mountain will always be there, but the teachers at IAMT help keep you focused on what is happening right now in front of you."

"With only a handful of other musical theatre writing degrees around the country, ours is the first to partner a creation program with a performance program so completely. We're filling a unique niche," added Drost. "Beyond that, our class size, our New York City setting, our ethical tuition rates, and our incredible teachers make this something really special."

For more information on the full-time program, Spring 2021 online courses, and application forms, visit: www.iamusicaltheatre.com/creators







