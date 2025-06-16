Industry Pro Newsletter: Nominees Announced for the Jimmy Awards, Trump Met with Boos, Cheers, and Drag Queens at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, we see the industry grappling with significant shifts, from federal arts funding reallocations and the landmark resolution of a major industry strike, to the vibrant celebration of emerging talent at the Jimmy Awards and the vital community outreach of The Public Theater's Mobile Unit. Meanwhile, regional and international news highlights both leadership changes and the global impact of successful productions, all against a backdrop of evolving social and political landscapes that continue to shape the performing arts

Industry Trends

San Francisco Chronicle: Federal Arts Agency Lays Off Staff, Launches Grant Program for Trump-Backed Statues Project

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), a federal arts agency, has reportedly laid off nearly two-thirds of its staff and cancelled over a thousand grants. This comes amid sweeping changes under the Trump administration. Despite these significant cuts, the administration has launched a grant program to fund a Trump-backed statues project, the National Garden of American Heroes.

Hollywood Reporter: SAG-AFTRA Video Game Tentative Deal Reached, Strike Suspended

SAG-AFTRA has suspended its nearly year-long strike against major video game companies after reaching a tentative agreement on the interactive media contract. This deal includes crucial "AI guardrails" designed to protect performers' livelihoods in the age of artificial intelligence. The agreement also secures historic wage increases of over 24% for performers and enhanced health and safety protections. While the strike is suspended, the tentative agreement still requires review and approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, followed by ratification from the union's membership. This development allows members to return to work on productions under the Interactive Media Agreement.

Broadway/New York

Nominees Announced for 16th ANNUAL JIMMY AWARDS

The 16th Annual Jimmy Awards will feature 110 student participants from 55 Regional Awards Programs nationwide competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. Josh Groban is set to host the ceremony at the Minskoff Theatre on June 23, 2025. The event will also honor educators Elena Ferrante-Martin and KoKo M. Thornton with the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD. Student reporters Jayden Hope Fernando and Jose Antonio Morales will provide exclusive coverage and interviews. The awards ceremony will be streamed online for free, with the recording accessible for three days following the live event.

Theater on the Go: A Day in the Life with the Public Theater's Mobile Unit

The Public Theater's Mobile Unit is currently touring a bilingual production of "Much Ado About Nothing," bringing free performances to parks and correctional facilities across New York City boroughs. The article highlights a photo diary from Mayelah Barrera, who portrays Hero in the production, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their performances, including one in Bryant Park. This 90-minute adaptation blends Latine influences with Shakespeare's original text and features music by Julián Mesri. Directed by Rebecca Martínez, the Mobile Unit's initiative aims to enhance theater accessibility for diverse audiences throughout NYC.

Regional

Video: Trump Met with Boos, Cheers and Drag Queens at LES MISÉRABLES Kennedy Center Opening

Donald J. Trump recently attended the opening of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center, marking his first formal appearance there since returning to office. His presence elicited a mixed response from the audience, including both cheers and boos, along with chants of “USA!”. Several drag performers staged a silent protest during the event, responding to the administration's stance on "woke" and queer-inclusive programming. Trump's administration has actively sought to reshape the Kennedy Center, dismissing previous board members and artistic leadership, and indicating plans to remove programming deemed "Marxist" or "anti-police." These actions have reportedly led to a decline in subscription numbers and cancellations by high-profile artists.

LA Curfew Disrupts Downtown Theater Performances Following Protests

A curfew imposed in Downtown Los Angeles following protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies has led to the cancellation of several theater performances. Center Theater Group cancelled its June 10 performance of Hamlet, with further cancellations for June 11. The Los Angeles Philharmonic also cancelled a scheduled concert, and LA Opera cancelled its June 10 performance of Rigoletto. The curfew, enacted by Mayor Karen Bass, is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. across a significant portion of downtown LA. However, performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre were believed to have continued as scheduled, as the venue is outside the curfew zone.

American Theatre: Vincent M. Lancisi to Retire From Everyman Theatre

Vincent M. Lancisi, the founding artistic director of Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, is set to retire at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. This upcoming season will mark the theatre's 35th anniversary. Lancisi has been integral to Everyman Theatre since its inaugural production in 1990, playing a key role in securing its first dedicated space in 1994 and its current downtown location in 2013. Throughout his tenure, he prioritized making theater affordable and accessible to the community. Additionally, Lancisi launched Everyman Education, providing programming for artists of all ages.

International

The Guardian: Sydney Theatre Company Books £10m Revenue Boost After Dorian Gray Production Becomes Global Hit

The Sydney Theatre Company (STC) has experienced a significant financial upturn, reporting a £10 million revenue boost thanks to the international success of its production of The Picture of Dorian Gray. The production's global reach has not only brought substantial income to the STC but has also elevated its international profile.

DPA International: Artistic Head of Hamburg Ballet Let Go After Discrimination Claims

Demis Volpi, who succeeded John Neumeier as the artistic director of the Hamburg Ballet in 2024, has been dismissed from his position following an investigation into allegations of a toxic working environment and discrimination. Reports indicate that a significant number of dancers, including soloists, resigned or lodged complaints against Volpi, citing poor leadership and a disparaging attitude.

