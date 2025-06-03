Industry Pro Newsletter: As The Broadway Box Office Booms, States Look at Reducing Funds

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week, we’re looking at key data on the financial health of the industry from Broadway's record-setting season to the critical role of stable real estate for smaller New York City companies, as revealed by A.R.T./NY's "HEALTH + WEALTH" report. While we celebrate achievements like the Excellence in Theatre Education Award and the Dora Mavor Moore Award nominations, we also look at ongoing challenges in arts funding across the nation, with states like California, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire facing proposed cuts and shrinking resources

Employment Opportunity

Programs Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat

The Hermitage Artist Retreat is embarking on a search to find their next Programs Director, a driven individual with a passion for new work and the creative process, an enthusiasm for engaging with artists across multiple disciplines, and exceptional producing and communication skills. A key leader within the organization, the Programs Director oversees the details that sustain and further the organization’s highly successful public programs, as well as the nationally recognized residency program.

Industry Trends

Gary Edwin Robinson Named 2025 Winner of Excellence in Theatre Education Award

Gary Edwin Robinson, who heads the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been honored as the 2025 recipient of the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. This prestigious award will be presented during the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 8. Robinson's program will also receive a $10,000 prize, and his students will participate in a Master Class taught by Carnegie Mellon University Drama professors. This recognition highlights his exemplary impact on students' lives through theatre education.

Broadway/New York

Exclusive: A.R.T./NY Shares Findings on Space and Real Estate in HEALTH + WEALTH Report

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./NY) has released key findings from its "HEALTH + WEALTH" report, focusing on the impact of space and real estate on theatre companies. The report reveals a significant contrast in financial health between organizations that own or hold long-term leases and those relying on short-term rentals. Companies with owned or long-term leased spaces saw their revenue rise by 12% between 2019 and 2023, largely due to increased earned revenue from venue rentals post-COVID and access to Shuttered Venue Operators Grants. Conversely, organizations dependent on short-term rentals experienced a 28% decline in revenue and a 26% cut in full-time staff during the same period. The findings emphasize that consistent access to real estate was a pivotal factor in financial recovery for New York City's nonprofit theatre organizations.

Broadway Ticket Prices More Affordable Post-Pandemic Despite Record Breaking 2024/2025 Season

For the 2024-2025 season, which ran from May 20, 2024, to May 25, 2025, Broadway shows collected $1.89 billion in grosses and welcomed nearly 14.7 million theatre-goers across 1,712 playing weeks and 13,404 performances. That $1.89 billion figure just edges past the once-unthinkable $1.83 billion grossed in 2018-2019, the last full pre-pandemic season, which at the time set both attendance and revenue records with 14.77 million tickets sold over 1,737 playing weeks. Yet because consumer prices have climbed more than 25 percent since 2019, that $1.83 billion five years ago is the equivalent of roughly $2.25 billion today. On a like-for-like, inflation-adjusted basis, Broadway’s box-office haul remains about 16 percent below its last pre-pandemic peak.

Full List of Drama Desk Award Winners

Hosted by Debra Messing and Titus Burgess, the awards honored the best of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway. See the full list of winners here.

Former Home Street of Terrence McNally Named in His Honor

East 9th Street between Broadway and University Place has been co-named Terrence McNally Way, honoring the late, celebrated playwright. An unveiling ceremony for the street took place on Friday, May 30th. Terrence McNally resided on East 9th Street for 24 years and garnered more Tony Awards than any other American playwright.

Hollywood Reporter: Highest Grossing Broadway Season Ever

Broadway's 2024-2025 season concluded with a record-setting $1.89 billion in gross revenue, marking the highest-grossing season ever. This figure represents a 23% increase from the previous season and surpasses the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 record of $1.83 billion. Total attendance reached 14.66 million, slightly below the 2018-2019 season, indicating that higher average ticket prices contributed to the increased gross. The average ticket price rose by 3% from last season and 4% from the 2018-2019 season.

Regional

Guthrie Theater Reports Dramatic Fiscal Turnaround with Reduced Deficit

The Guthrie Theater reported a significant fiscal turnaround, dramatically reducing its deficit in fiscal year 2024. After facing a $3.8 million shortfall on a $32 million budget in fiscal year 2023, the theater managed to cut its deficit to $85,578 on a $29.6 million budget. This improvement was achieved through strategic programming efficiencies and reductions in staff costs. The theater reduced programming expenses by $900,000 and administrative expenses by $822,792.

American Theatre: California Theatre Workers Respond to Gov. Newsom's Proposed Cuts

California theatre workers are expressing dismay over Governor Gavin Newsom's May Revision proposal, which includes an $11.5 million cut to the recently established Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund. This proposed cut would reverse funds previously committed to the fund, which was designed to help arts employers provide fair wages. The Equitable Payroll Fund supports numerous small nonprofit organizations, including live theatre, orchestras, operas, choruses, and dance groups. Arts advocates argue that eliminating this program would lead to fewer jobs and reduced arts programming across California's communities.

WUWM: Milwaukee Arts Funding: Competing Institutions, Shrinking Pie

Milwaukee's performing arts scene is facing challenges due to infighting over United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) money, alongside Wisconsin's consistently low national ranking in per capita arts spending. Ticket sales have seen a decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating the funding struggles. UPAF provides several million dollars annually to over a dozen local arts organizations, making the competition for these funds increasingly intense. This situation highlights a broader issue of limited resources for the arts in the state.

In Depth NH: NH Senate Finance Votes to Fund the Arts With Only $1, Angering Many

The New Hampshire Senate Finance Committee voted 5-3 to approve a symbolic $1 budget for the NH State Council for the Arts. This decision effectively defunds public arts in New Hampshire, a move that has sparked anger and concern among arts advocates and some politicians. The State Council for the Arts is responsible for distributing grant funding to local theater groups and other cultural organizations. Opponents of the measure, including Senator David Watters, argued for alternative funding solutions, emphasizing the potential negative impact on the state's economy, cultural development, and tourism.

International

Nominations Announced For The 2025 Dora Mavor Moore Awards

The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) has unveiled the nominations for the 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards. These prestigious awards, recognizing excellence across Toronto's professional theatre, dance, and opera communities, will be presented on Monday, June 30, at Meridian Hall. This year's nominations include 225 entries across 43 gender-inclusive categories, spanning 81 shows from 59 registered companies. The Dora Awards are Canada's largest and oldest awards program, celebrating diverse artistic achievements.

Comments

