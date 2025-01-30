Broadway Bets Game Night to Return to Sardi’s in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A full house of industry luminaries, Broadway fans and beloved stars will go “all in” as Broadway Bets, Broadway’s official game night, returns Monday, May 19, 2025.



The annual event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares. Individual tickets and table sponsorships go on sale today at broadwaycares.org/bets. All levels of players are invited to shuffle up with Broadway’s best.



Enveloped among the legend and legacy of the iconic caricatures on the walls of the famed Sardi’s restaurant, theater enthusiasts will sit alongside Broadway favorites and industry insiders in a friendly Texas Hold ’em tournament. Newcomers and aces alike will have the chance to play their cards right and win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to all players who reach the final table.



Doors will open at 6 pm with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres; the tournament begins at 7 pm. All Broadway Bets (#BroadwayBets) ticketing levels include Sardi’s fare and an open bar.



For those who haven’t quite mastered their poker face but want to ante up alongside Broadway’s most prominent power players, guest passes offer a chance to observe the poker table action and play other casino games for fun, including blackjack and roulette.



The tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and Alex Wolfe, general manager at Foresight Theatrical.



Broadway Bets’ founding co-chairs are Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees, and Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees.



Texas Hold ’em-style tournaments begin with each player receiving an equal amount of chips. Two blinds are posted per hand to force the action. As players progress, the number of blind bets increases. As players drop out, tables are combined until one final table of players competes for the championship title.



Last year’s edition of Broadway Bets, which raised a record $540,600, saw Nicholas Hipple, labor relations assistant at The Nederlander Organization, go all-in after several rounds of play, while Hannah Katz, contracts coordinator at Broadway Across America, remained cool as her pile of chips towered over the table. Ultimately, surrounded by a cheering crowd of the industry’s best, Katz bested Hipple with a pair of Aces. Across its seven editions, Broadway Bets has raised $2.2 million for Broadway Cares.