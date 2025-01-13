Industry Pro Newsletter: Why Audiences Are Asking For Refunds, IATSE Strike, Congestion Pricing Impact

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, we explore whether congestion pricing is reshaping Manhattan travel habits and examine a labor strike disrupting productions at Atlantic Theater Company. On the regional stage, we reflect on the loss of Theatre Palisades to Los Angeles wildfires and the struggles facing Bay Area theatres. Internationally, the launch of Welsh National Theatre and ATG’s acquisition of SOM Produce bring new opportunities, while changes at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School underscore ongoing financial pressures. Each story highlights resilience amid transformation in the global arts community.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications - Dallas Theater Center

The position reports directly to the Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer. The Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications will be responsible for conceiving and implementing all marketing, sales and communications plans for the theater, including growing and sustaining audiences for productions and students for education & engagement programs, and supporting the cultivation of donors through marketing, sales and communications channels.

Industry Trends

Is Congestion Pricing Impacting Travel to Manhattan?

In a quick survey of our readership this past week, we wanted to explore how the start of congestion pricing was impacting their anticipated travel plans into Manhattan - and the results overwhelmingly show that congestion pricing isn’t impacting most people’s plan for traveling into Manhattan, while some 25% of our readers are planning to come in less than they otherwise were planning to:

Broadway/New York

IATSE Strikes Against Atlantic Theater Company; 2 Productions Postponed

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has initiated a strike against the Atlantic Theater Company due to stalled contract negotiations. This action has led to the postponement of two productions: "Grief Camp" and a new play by David Greenspan. IATSE represents the theater's crew members, who unionized in February 2024 but have since faced challenges in securing a first contract.

When Is a Performance Not One? The ALL IN Debate

"All In: Comedy About Love," a Broadway show featuring a rotating cast of comedians and actors, has sparked debate over its classification as a performance. The production consists of live readings of Simon Rich's short stories, with minimal staging and actors seated throughout. Critics and audiences are questioning whether this format constitutes a full theatrical performance or aligns more closely with a live reading or stand-up comedy.

Regional

Theatre Palisades Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfire

Theatre Palisades, a longstanding cultural venue in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, was destroyed in the wildfires sweeping through the Los Angeles area. While no injuries were reported, the building was completely consumed, marking a significant loss for the local arts community. Established in 1963, Theatre Palisades has been a vital center for performances and cultural events.

San Francisco Chronicle: Is Bay Area Theater Shrinking? Here’s What the Numbers Say

The Bay Area theater scene faced notable contractions in 2024, with closures of established institutions like California Shakespeare Theater and Cutting Ball Theater adding to the pandemic toll of Bay Area Children’s Theatre, PianoFight, and others. Even longstanding programs like American Conservatory Theater's MFA have ended. Signs of struggle include Mountain Play pausing its iconic outdoor productions and Aurora Theatre laying off staff despite fundraising efforts. While certain metrics indicate an industry-wide decline, bright spots remain, providing avenues for potential recovery. The Chronicle used extensive data analysis to examine the theater ecosystem’s challenges and opportunities.

American Theatre: Marya Sea Kaminski to Leave Pittsburgh Public Theater

Marya Sea Kaminski, Artistic Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater, has announced her departure effective July 2025, concluding a seven-year tenure. Under her leadership, the theatre navigated the challenges of the pandemic and celebrated its 50th anniversary season. Kaminski introduced initiatives like Public PlayTime, featuring over 30 staged readings nationwide, and directed record-breaking productions, including a 2020 rendition of "Little Shop of Horrors." The theatre's board has initiated a nationwide search for her successor, aiming to continue the organization's commitment to innovative storytelling and community engagement.

International

ATG Entertainment Acquires SOM Produce in Spain

ATG Entertainment, a leading global live entertainment company, has acquired SOM Produce, a prominent Spanish production company. This strategic acquisition expands ATG's presence in the Spanish-speaking market, enhancing its production capabilities and portfolio. SOM Produce is renowned for successful productions such as "Billy Elliot" and "West Side Story" in Spain. The collaboration aims to bring more high-quality theatrical productions to Spanish audiences, leveraging ATG's extensive international experience and SOM's local expertise.

The Guardian: Michael Sheen Launches National Theatre Wales

Welsh actor Michael Sheen has launched the Welsh National Theatre, serving as its Artistic Director. Sheen aims to create bold productions that highlight under-explored Welsh stories, addressing the absence of a distinct Welsh theatrical canon. The inaugural production is planned for the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, focusing on foundational narratives of Wales. This initiative follows the recent closure of National Theatre Wales due to funding cuts, with Sheen's venture seeking to fill the cultural void and invigorate the Welsh arts scene.

The Guardian: Bristol Old Vic Theatre School to Cease Undergraduate Courses

Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, renowned for alumni like Olivia Colman and Daniel Day-Lewis, will discontinue its undergraduate programs from September 2025. Citing financial challenges, including capped student fees and increased operational costs, the institution deems the current undergraduate training model unsustainable. The school will continue offering postgraduate courses and short programs, focusing on advanced training in various theatrical disciplines. This decision reflects broader financial strains within arts education, prompting a reevaluation of program structures to ensure long-term viability.

