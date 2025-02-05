23 Broadway Shows to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Bridges is resuming with 23 shows participating in the 2025 spring cycle. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation.

Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, a total of 487 New York City public high schools have been served by the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, more than 2,500 educators have registered for Broadway Bridges. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

Last year, 25,105 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges. Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced nearly 135,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. The program has been so successful in New York that it is currently launching in 24 cities across the country, as well. Participating shows, dates, and times vary based on city.



SPRING 2025 PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:



& Juliet

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Aladdin

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Operation Mincemeat

Redwood

SIX

Smash

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Sunset BLVD

The Great Gatsby

The Lion King

The Outsiders

“Broadway Bridges impacted over 25,000 students and chaperones from New York City high schools last year, and we are on track to exceed that this year," said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. "This program would not be possible without the generous support of our many donors and the incredible collaboration of our partners. We are deeply grateful to all 23 productions that have opened their doors to students, as well as our partners at the UFT and NYC Public Schools, whose dedication helps make this initiative a reality. Together, we are striving to ensure that young people from all over New York City have the opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre, fostering the next generation of theatregoers and artists."

"Broadway Bridges gives our students more than a seat in a fantastic play or musical. This partnership gives our students a glimpse of their possible future - as playwrights, set designers, musicians, and all the careers in the arts. It is invaluable exposure. We thank our partners at The Broadway League and the City Council," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.

Learn more about how to take part in Broadway Bridges HERE, and LEARN MORE about their recent initiative Broadway Bridges on the Road, which is aimed at expanding access to Broadway touring performances for high school students nationwide.