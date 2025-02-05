Erin Harkey Named New CEO of Americans for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Americans for the Arts (AFTA), the leading nonprofit for advancing the arts in America, announced today that starting at the end of March 2025, Erin Harkey would serve as its next CEO. Harkey brings more than two decades of experience helping nonprofit arts organizations and artists to thrive in local communities, including leadership roles at major municipal arts agencies across the country. Under her inspired stewardship, AFTA will continue its 65-year legacy of uniting the arts and culture ecosystem, empowering local arts agencies as catalysts for economic growth and community connection nationwide.

“I am honored to lead this historic institution at such a pivotal moment for arts and culture in America,” AFTA CEO Erin Harkey said. “Throughout my career working with local arts agencies and cultural organizations, AFTA has been an invaluable resource, providing the research, tools, and advocacy support essential to our field. Now, by uniting our national network of local arts agencies and leveraging these trusted resources, I’m excited to drive transformation, strengthen collaboration, and champion innovation as we build stronger, more vibrant communities through the arts."

Harkey’s impressive career includes leadership positions at influential local arts agencies across the country. For the last eight years, she led the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), serving first as a Deputy Commissioner and then as Commissioner. In her dual role as Senior Policy Advisor for Arts in Culture in the Mayor’s Office, she advised on cultural policy and arts strategy for all City departments and agencies, and helped advance the arts by building coalitions inside and outside of government.

At DCASE, she created the most expansive and equitable grant program in the agency’s history, distributing over $23.5 million in grants in 2023 - a 25% increase over 2022 - and increasing general operating support to nonprofit arts organizations by 341%. She also secured over $200M in new resources to support artists, organizations, cultural infrastructure, and free cultural programs. Harkey has also held positions at the Arts Council for Long Beach and the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, the Bronzeville Center for the Arts in Milwaukee, and the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.

“Along with the AFTA Board of Directors, I am thrilled that Erin has accepted the role as our new CEO in the next stage of our journey,” Chairman of the AFTA Board Edgar Smith said. “The power in the world today is in networks. Erin, is the right leader to serve, advance, and lead the network of organizations and individuals who cultivate, promote, sustain and support the arts in America through advocacy, research, convening and collaboration.”

“As co-chair of the AFTA CEO search, I am thrilled to welcome Erin as the next leader of Americans for the Arts,” AFTA Board Secretary Kristina Newman-Scott said. “With her vision and deep commitment to the arts, Erin is poised to strengthen advocacy, equity, and support for artists and organizations nationwide. As someone who has spent my career in the cultural sector, I know how vital strong leadership is, and Erin is the right person to lead this next chapter.”

“As a Culture Futurist and entrepreneur, I see behavioral and technological shifts driving an evolution in the arts sector—innovation is essential, and Erin's curiosity and experience in change management across the arts and regions of the U.S. bring the vitality and focus needed for the road ahead,” AFTA Board Member and CEO search co-chair Theo Edmonds said.

"I welcome Erin as the new CEO of Americans for the Arts and look forward to working with her" stated U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK-4), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. "For decades, the organization has worked together with the arts community while being an asset to lawmakers, helping shape policy to support the arts sector which contributes billions of dollars to America's economy. Her leadership will be essential to continued positive trends for the arts and culture."

The search committee was co-chaired by AFTA board members Edmonds and Newman-Scott and consisted of the following members:

Pam Breaux, President and CEO of National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, Location: Washington, DC.

Marc D. Folk, AFTA Board Vice Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, Location: Toledo, OH.

Debra Garcia y Griego, Cabinet Secretary, New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Location: Santa Fe, NM.

Floyd W. Green III, AFTA Board Member, Philanthropist, Former Vice President of Comumunity Affairs AETNA (A CVS Health Company), Location: Weston, CT.

John Haworth, AFTA Board Member, Senior Executive Emeritus National Museum of the American Indian Smithsonian Institution, Location: New York, NY.

Alecia Kintner, Chief Executive Officer and President of ArtsWave, Location: Cincinnati, OH.

Denise Massingale-Lamb, Board Member of the Connecticut Arts Council and Foundation serving as Development Chair, Member of the Town of Weston DEI Committee, Leadership Team member of Fairfield County Community Foundation’s DEI, Location: Weston, CT.

Julie Muraco, AFTA Immediate Past Chair, Managing Partner Praeditis Group LLS, Location: New York, NY.

Robert Newman, Artist, Arts Advocate, Formerly Assistant Vice President Neuberger Berman and Equity Inclusion & Diversity Program Manager, AFTA Board Member At-Large, Location: New York, NY.

Ravi Rajan, President CALARTS and AFTA Vice Chair, Location: Los Angeles, CA.

Nancy Stephens, AFTA Board Member, Actress and Activist, Location: Los Angeles, CA.

Edgar L. Smith Jr., AFTA Board Chair, Chairman & CEO World Pac Paper, LLC, Location: Cincinnati, OH.

Stanford Thompson, Executive Director, Equity Arc, Location: Philadelphia, PA.

Jill Wells, Artist, Advocate, Mentor, Location: Dubuque, IA.

Justice Kurtis T. Wilder (Ret.), Shareholder, Butzel, Location: Detroit, MI.

The search was coordinated by DSG Koya Partners and yielded over 130 candidates.

Suzy Delvalle and Jamie Bennett have been serving as AFTA’s Interim co-CEOs and will oversee the transition to Erin’s leadership.

AFTA, a trusted catalyst for the arts and culture ecosystem, unites and strengthens local arts agencies across America, providing proven tools to make arts and culture integral to communities. Under Harkey’s leadership, AFTA will transform data into impact and expertise into action through its national network. Recent AFTA research shows overwhelming public support for the arts, with Americans considering them essential to their communities and the nation’s future, and an economic impact report that revealed the sector generated $151.7 billion in economic activity and supported 2.6 million jobs in 2022.