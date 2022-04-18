Industry Pro Newsletter: AEA files with NLRB on Behalf of Waitress Tour, Vaccine Checks to End on Broadway







At the end of a busy April on Broadway, the vaccine check mandate is now scheduled to end for Broadway shows. While all Broadway theatres will still require strict audience masking through at least the end of May, many will stop checking audience members vaccination status on April 30th. The move is a continued nod not only to a desired return to pre-pandemic normalcy, but as New York's tourism industry continues to bounce back in a big way, many of those tourists either don't have a vaccine, or don't have a vaccine that is on the approved list of acceptable vaccines. Regionally, there is exciting news about new businesses and new performance spaces for companies, and on Broadway, Disney Theatrical brings a new wrinkle to the theatrical ticketing world.

Industry Trends

AEA Files for Union Election on Waitress Non-Eq Tour

AEA has filed with the National Labor Relations Board to bargain on behalf of the non-union members of the current non-Equity tour of Waitress. This follows a card campaign executed by Equity within the company. This is the first such move by AEA in more than a decade. This move under new Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr could also signal a new chapter in the way AEA seeks to protect workers and expand Union work weeks. Read more...

Marking 1-Year of the BIPOC Director Database

Launched on April 15, 2021 with 227 directors, the database has grown to more than 415 directors across the United States and at all stages of career. While the growth of the database is impressive, as the development opportunities for directors continue to contract, the database is even more important now than ever. Read more...

Ballet Begins Utilizing Intimacy Choreographers

With deeply emotional touch regularly involved in a ballet's choreography, many companies are beginning to utilize the work of intimacy choreographers to protect the performers physical and mental well-being in crafting the performance. Read more...

Broadway Licensing Acquires Stage Rights

The LA Based independent publisher Stage Rights, home of shows such as Marvelous Wonderettes has been acquired by Broadway Licensing and will join their family of brands. Read more...

Broadway/New York

Mask Mandates to Remain, Vaccine Checks to End April 30

At many Broadway theatres, checking for vaccination status will come to an end on April 30th, but the mask mandate for audiences will remain until at least the end of May. The masking and other safety policies will be re-visited and a new announcement with updates for this summer will be made in May. Read more...

Disney Theatrical Introduces New Perks to Balance Ticket Demand

In a move that is common in the airline industry, but not yet seen in theatre, Disney Theatrical announced a new partnership with Volantio to offer seat upgrades to ticket buyers willing to change their ticket from a performance with particularly high demand. Those willing to make the voluntary change will be rewarded with a better ticket than the one they had previously booked. Read more...

Broadway Backwards is Back in Person

The annual event returns to an in-person evening on May 23rd at The New Amsterdam Theatre. The event is produced by BroadwayCares/Equity Fights Aids and proceeds go to support Broadway Cares and New York City's LGBT Community Center. Read more...

Tickets Now Available for 2022 Jimmy Awards

The talent showcase of some of the top student performers from around the country will take place June 27th at the Minskoff Theater. Read more...

Regional

Oceanside Theater Company Transforms Structure, Plans to Transform Space

In San Diego, the Oceanside Theater Company has taken bold steps in their 11th year of operations. Newly hired Managing Director Alex Goodman is the first full-time staff member of the theater, and will be charted in leading a multi-year renovation of the space the company leases on a long-term basis from the City of Oceanside. Read more...

Inspired by The Drama Book Shop, The Understudy Comes to Chicago

Chicago will soon be getting their own drama themed coffee shop and bookstore. While they aren't the first drama themed bookstore to open in Chicago, the previous two versions closed nearly twenty years ago, so when they open they will be the only one. Read more...

The Huntington Theatre to Reopen Ahead of Schedule

After an extensive renovation, the historic Huntington Theatre is slated to re-open this fall, nearly a year ahead of schedule, for the first season under new Artistic Director Loretta Greco. Read more...

International

Hackney Empire Introduces New Board Chair

Sir William Atkinson takes the chair after extensive experience working with theatres - including 9 years as a trustee of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Read more...

Rob Ashford to Helm New Holmes Adaptation

The new adaptation being developed in London before designs on playing the West End and then Broadway, is being written by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. Read more...

